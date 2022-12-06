Chris Christie’s niece, who drunkenly bit a cop. She called a Hispanic woman on a plane a cocaine dealer.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The niece of former New Jersey governor Chis Christie can be pictured for the first time after she was arrested on Thanksgiving and thrown from a plane for aggressive behavior.

Shannon Epstein allegedly injured six deputies in the attack, kicked one in the groin and even bit one of them so hard she broke the skin during her angry rant.

The 25-year-old, who deleted her social media in the wake of her arrest, boarded the Spirit Airlines flight from New Orleans to New Jersey at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.

She is also accused of threatening the agents who tried to get her off the plane, boasting that she knows powerful people and that her uncle is friends with former President Donald Trump.

Epstein also reportedly accused a Latino family of “smuggling cocaine” aboard the flight.

DailyMail.com can reveal sweet family snaps of Epstein with Chris and other family members at a gathering earlier this year before the violent incident at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

Shannon Epstein (pictured right with her twin brother Daniel) injured six deputies in the attack, kicking one in the groin and even biting one of them so hard she broke the skin

DailyMail.com can picture the two together for the first time, with Shannon (left circle) in a photo with Christie (right circle) at a family gathering in October

Epstein (left) is the niece of former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (right) and was thrown off the plane for her aggressive behavior

The plane had already left the gate and had to turn around because of her antics – with Epstein becoming angry after being approached by authorities.

Epstein had to be handcuffed to a wheelchair by seven different deputies when she was forced off the plane, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde to NOLA.com.

Rivarde added, “Throughout her entire interaction with deputies, she repeatedly stated that they would lose their jobs or be arrested because of her family connections.”

She asked a Latino family sitting nearby if they were “smuggling cocaine” and became angry after being asked to leave the plane – becoming “extremely belligerent.”

DailyMail.com has reached out to Christie and Epstein for comment, but they declined to answer.

She allegedly threatened the sheriff’s deputies at the scene, saying that her uncle is friends with former President Donald Trump and that she knows some important people

Officials confirmed she has been charged with six charges against a police officer, three counts of disturbing the peace, one count of resisting arrest by force and one charge of staying behind after a ban.

Epstein had to be handcuffed to a wheelchair by seven different deputies to be forced off the plane

Officials confirmed she has been charged with six counts of battery against a police officer, three counts of disturbing the peace, one count of resisting arrest by force and one charge of remaining after she was banned.

Her father, Philip Epstein, also lives in New Jersey, and it’s not clear why she was in New Orleans before the altercation — but may have returned home for Thanksgiving festivities.

Christie’s foul-mouthed niece was released from the Jefferson Parish Correction Center on Thanksgiving Day after posting $10,750 bail. She must appear in court again on January 23.

As she was being driven away, Rivarde said, she continued to yell vulgarities and try to bite more deputies.

Christie’s foul-mouthed niece was released from the Jefferson Parish Correction Center on Thanksgiving Day after posting $10,750 bail. She must appear in court again on January 23