Chris Brown laments not being invited to sing on awards shows in spite of packed performances

Chris Brown has complained that he is no longer invited to perform at award shows, despite being able to pack his concert tours with adoring fans.

The 33-year-old singer – who is no stranger to controversy – takes the stage in near-capacity shows as part of his current concert tour.

In a post from the artist and shared by DJ Akademiks the Go Crazy artist wrote in capital letters: ‘New Mexico – you see the people??? Every show is so packed… if it weren’t for my incredible fans, I would’ve stopped.”

He continued: ‘I don’t like this fake celebrity s**t… Awards shows haven’t let me perform in years… but my show is still sold out. Let me be big…’

Awards shows: Chris Brown, 33, has complained about the lack of invitations to perform at awards shows. The artist made the complaint in a now edited post on Instagram

Brown has since owned the afterwith video of the performance in New Mexico to rule out the complaint that they are being shunned by awards broadcasts.

The R&B star has not taken the stage at an awards ceremony since the 2017 BET Awards.

The No Guidance artist gave no reason for the exclusion, but a look at his legal troubles may provide some answers.

Tour: The artist promotes his music during his current One of Them Ones tour

Message: In a post shared by DJ Akademiks, the Call Me Every Day singer complained that he was not invited to perform at the awards ceremony. His last performance in a ceremony was at the BET Awards 2017

He was convicted of physically assaulting Rihanna while they were in a Lamborghini the night before the 2009 Grammy Awards.

The police report said the Yo singer and Rihanna got into an argument after Rihanna found a text on Brown’s phone from another woman he had a previous relationship with.

The report alleged that the Run It performer tried to push his then-girlfriend out of the car and when he was unable to do so because she was wearing a seat belt, he pushed her head against the window and hit her.

He would have driven off and kept hitting the Umbrella singer.

Brown pleaded guilty to the charges and ended up serving five years on probation and 180 days of community service.

Legal Troubles: The Questions performers have faced a range of legal issues, starting with a guilty plea for assaulting ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 / Pictured Paris June 2018

The Questions artist was later charged with assault after an altercation in Washington, DC, in 2013.

One man said Brown and his bodyguard beat him after he tried to jump into a photo taken with the Take You Down artist and a female fan. The charge was later reduced to a felony.

In 2016, the dubious crooner was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman at gunpoint at his home in Tarzana during a party.

Fearless: Fans don’t seem deterred from attending the City Girls artist’s concerts. Artists such as Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, HER, Jack Harlow, Lil Dicky Anderson and others have continued to work with him

Brown was arrested in 2018 on charges of charging a battery for allegedly hitting a man who wanted to take a photo of him without permission the previous year.

While he may be banned from appearances at awards shows, the City Girls artist continues to receive nominations and awards, including the BET Award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist in 2021.

Artists such as Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, HER, Jack Harlow, Lil Dicky Anderson and others have continued to collaborate with him.