Chris Brown defends his VERY racy meet and greets as fans are pictured bending over for him

Chris Brown has defended his feisty meet and greet with fans after photos of the striking poses were posted on Twitter.

The singer, 33, posed in sexually suggestive poses with fans who bought the VIP package.

Chris shared a PSA on Monday about his stories about the evocative images, writing that his fans are the reason he exists, so he always wants to “do anything for them.”

The artist’s meet and greet with fans included photos, with fans posing in sexually suggestive poses, as well as having his hands on their backs and very close contact.

Chris wrote on his Instagram stories that all the artists have VIP meet and greet packages and he hasn’t held one in over seven years.

He explains that he has “the coolest fans in the world… I appreciate the f** they have. These are memories that will last forever. Unlike most of these lame** artists who won’t even make eye contact with them, the people who made it possible to even have a career’ [sic].

Add: ‘I only exist because these fans saw something in me that I never thought was possible.. So I’m all for my fans!!!!!,’ [sic] add multiple heart emojis.

He posted the PSA after several images went viral on Twitter Monday morning.

Last month, TMZ reported that the VIP package can cost up to $1,000 per person.

Chris is currently on tour with Lil Baby; they will take the stage in Cincinnati Tuesday night.

The 27-city tour is presented by Rolling Loud; His tour ends on August 27 in Las Vegas.

Chris released his 10th studio album, Breezy, on June 24.

In April, Chris welcomed his third child, a daughter named Lovely Symphani Brown with Diamond Brown, in January.

He also shares daughter Royalty, seven, with Nia Guzman and son Aeko Catori, two, with Ammika Harris.

Chris was previously in a relationship with Rihanna in 2008, but the relationship ended after he attacked her; they also dated a second time from January 2013 to May of that year.