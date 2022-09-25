Chris Bath is reduced to tears as Channel Ten pay tribute to Perth journalist Nick Way

Chris Bath has paid a moving tribute to Perth journalist Nick Way, who lost his battle with motor neuron disease on Friday at the age of 63.

In a clip on Channel Ten’s news on Sunday night, the journalist was visibly in tears as she said goodbye to her colleague.

“The Ten News First family mourns respected Perth journalist Nick Way, who has lost his battle with motor neuron disease,” the 55-year-old said.

A tribute pack was then played, featuring highlights from Nick’s career.

“Nick Way was a gifted storyteller. Over three decades, he has always built a deep bond with those he reported on, often staying in close contact with them long after the news cameras stopped rolling,” explains the voiceover.

“His stories shone through even our darkest chapters, the Bali bombings. Many of the survivors still call Nick a good friend.”

It continued: ‘Nick always gave a voice to those who struggled to find their own voice. He defended so many wonderful causes and when it came to his own health battle, he dug in and raised tens of thousands of dollars for research.

“Here at Ten, Nick has taught so many the tricks of the trade. We will never forget his beautiful smile and voice. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Karen and loved ones.”

Chris then returned to the screen, her eyes glistening with emotion as she said, “Vale Nick, and our condolences to his family.”

Karen, Nick’s wife of 29, revealed to The Western Australian that he was in a specialist care facility in Cottesloe while she was in New Zealand for her cousin’s wedding when he ‘had a turn’ and died of a suspected blood clot in his lung.

“It was like he was waiting for me to be here in New Zealand to be with all my family and he’s decided it’s time to go,” she told the newspaper.

“He wanted to remain as independent as possible, but he just couldn’t do things for himself anymore and lost the ability to talk last August. Talking was his favorite activity and he loved being the center of attention.

“But he had a great life, we’ve traveled so much and he did so many things that many people never get the chance to do. We have a lot of great memories.’

Nick started his career with the regional network GWN in 1996 before moving to Channel Ten.