CHP investigates locally acquired SARS-CoV-2 virus cases with 1 571 cases tested positive by nucleic acid tests and 5 959 cases by RATs as well as 503 imported cases

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health (DH) today (November 27) announced the latest epidemic situation of COVID-19. As of 0.00am, November 27, the CHP was investigating 7 530 additional locally acquired cases that tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, comprising 1 571 cases that tested positive by nucleic acid tests (848 confirmed cases, 599 asymptomatic cases and 124 cases with pending status) and 5 959 cases that tested positive by rapid antigen tests (RATs) in the past 24 hours.

Separately, 503 additional imported cases were reported, comprising 426 cases that tested positive by nucleic acid tests (78 confirmed cases, 323 asymptomatic cases and 25 cases with pending status) and 77 cases that tested positive by RATs. Among the additional imported cases, 312 of them involved samples at the airport, 139 involved samples during Day 1 to Day 3, and the remaining 52 involved samples during Day 4 to Day 7.

Hong Kong has recorded a total of 1 046 573 and 1 047 522 cases that have tested positive by nucleic acid tests and RATs respectively for the SARS-CoV-2 virus so far.

The CHP is continuing with epidemiological investigations of the cases. Please refer to the Annex and the “COVID-19 Thematic Website” (www.coronavirus.gov.hk) for more information.

The CHP has been closely monitoring the situation of positive cases involving mutant strains by genetic analysis. As of 0.00am, November 27, the DH’s Public Health Laboratory Services Branch (PHLSB) had identified 224 cases of sub-lineage XBB, six of XBD, eight of BA.2.75.2, seven of BA.4.6, 12 of BF.7 and 34 of BQ.1.1 among imported cases in Hong Kong, while 80 cases of sub-lineage XBB, 16 of XBD, one of BA.2.75.2, two of BF.7 and 102 of BQ.1.1 have also been detected among local cases.

Among the specimens received by the DH’s PHLSB during November 18 to 24 for verification testing of local cases, 0 per cent and about 75.2 per cent of them (seven-day moving average) are related to the sub-lineages BA.2.12.1 and BA.4/BA.5 (including suspected cases) of the Omicron mutant strain respectively.

In addition, as of 0.00am, November 27, a total of 10 479 death cases that had tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus during the fifth wave (since December 31, 2021) were recorded, with 10 387 and 88 deaths reported from the Hospital Authority and public mortuaries respectively as well as four deaths reported from private hospitals. Hong Kong has so far recorded a total of 10 692 death cases that tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Furthermore, among the earlier cases by nucleic acid tests reported, there were cases (including pending cases) that were changed to confirmed, asymptomatic or re-positive cases. As of yesterday (November 26), the total number of confirmed cases was 455 472, while the figures for asymptomatic cases, re-positive cases and pending/unknown cases recorded since January 1 were 342 688, 31 and 246 385 respectively.

The spokesman for the CHP said that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe cases and deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They can provide effective protection to those vaccinated in preventing serious complications and even death after infection. People who have yet to receive vaccination, especially senior citizens, chronic patients, children and other immunocompromised persons who face a higher chance of death after COVID-19 infection, should get vaccinated as early as possible for self-protection and to reduce the risk of falling seriously ill and death should they get infected.

The CHP appeals to the community to keep on maintaining personal hygiene and complying with social distancing measures in order to jointly contain the risk of virus transmission. The spokesman reminded members of the public that they can call various hotlines to make enquiries on COVID-19 (www.coronavirus.gov.hk/eng/index.html#hotline).

