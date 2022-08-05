Choosing an Interstate Moving Company
One of the most important decisions you are going to make when you need to move is the removalist who helps you do it. If you are moving further, from one state to another you need a moving company that specializes in such moves. As you consider Perth based interstate removalists and what they offer here are some things to think about. With the right choice, you can have an easier and more stress-free time as you take this big step.
Things to list or consider as you search
There are a number of factors when it comes to hiring reputable interstate movers so pick up a pen and paper, or your pad or phone and start noting down things so you have something to refer to throughout. Some of the things you should put on that list include;
- Write a list of potential Perth based interstate removalists – Likely the easiest way to get a list of Perth-based options is to do a search online, but you might have had someone recommend a service, or seen their trucks driving around even. Just make a list of the options, somewhere between 10 to 20 names and then you will start to narrow it down later on. Write down their email address next to their name and contact details, phone and/or email.
- Look into the list to see what services they offer – Now work your way through the list and see what services these movers offer. Hopefully, you have only written down those that offer interstate moves, not all moving companies offer long-distance moves. If you have a particular service you want a removalist to offer check to see who offers it and cross off those who do not.
- Look at their rates and compare – With those that are left on the list you can look at the rates they charge. The goal is not to choose the cheapest, you also need to look for experience, skill and reputation, but this list of fees will come to be useful.
- Talk to the options you have narrowed it down to – You have now got a list of potential removalists that are in your budget, your area, offer the services you need and are reputable. From here you can look for more information online or call them direct to find out specifics you might still need to know. Other services you might want to know about, reviews and so on.
- Make sure there are no hidden fees – You should also now look at the ones left and make sure there are no hidden costs. Some places will give you a quote but then there are additional costs/fees they did not mention that get added to the bill. Check on this with each company you have left on the list so you know the price they quote is the whole thing.
- Look for a free quote – The finalist Perth based interstate removalists should then give you a free quote so you can compare it and decide which one you are going to hire once and for all.