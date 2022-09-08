Choice issues warning about portable baby cots in Australia

<!–

An urgent warning has been issued to parents about a popular baby essential after a wide range of products on the market were deemed unsafe over fears they could potentially cause death.

Consumer advocacy group Choice tested dozens of portable cots and found that nearly 70 percent failed to meet Australian safety standards.

Of the 26 portable cots studied, 18 failed mainly due to soft or ill-fitting mattresses, increasing the risk of SIDS.

Cots were also tested for firmness, entrapment hazard, strangulation hazard and strength.

The list of unsafe charges costs just $49 to $500 and is sold at leading retailers, including Target, Kmart, and Baby Bunting.

Kmart and Target have since responded to the Choice claims, claiming that their portacots were tested by an independent accredited lab and are fully compliant.

Parents should read the safety ratings of a range of portable cots on the market before purchasing (stock image)

The $399 Aeromoov Instant Travel Cot (pictured) was one of 18 portable cots that failed the Choice safety test

“Our latest set of reviews shows that nearly 70 percent of these products fail to meet key safety requirements, which is a very disappointing result,” said Choice testing expert Kim Gilmour.

Unfortunately, we are used to that with this specific baby product.’

‘We test all models in our labs against the most current Australian safety standard for portable cribs. But there are still many models that do not even meet the minimum mandatory requirements, such as the firmness of a mattress.’

Choice warned that many safety issues in the tested cots could lead to tragic circumstances.

“Most of the safety issues we see have to do with the portacot mattress not being firm enough or not fitting properly into the portacot base,” Ms Gilmour added.

Soft or ill-fitting mattresses can increase the risk of sudden, unexpected infant death. We also see problematic crib designs with ‘swollen’ covers that can also pose a risk.’

‘Consumers must wait until disaster strikes before governments take action and companies take responsibility.’

SELECTION TEST FAILED Aeromoov Instant Carrycot ($399) Baby Bunting 4Baby Liteway Carrycot EA11816 ($149) Baby Bunting 4Baby Clouds 2 in 1 Portacot EA12117 ($99) Baby Bunting 4Baby Vacation Portacot EA12116 ($49) Babyhood Uno 2 in 1 Portacot ($449) Chicco Lullaby Easy Portacot ($500) Childcare Matisse 4 in 1 Carrycot ($180) Joie Excursion Change & Rock Carrycot ($329) Kmart Anko Travel Portacot 42-001-409 ($49) Kmart Anko 3 in 1 Portacot 42723370 ($95) Love N Care Playland Travel Bed ($150) Phil & Teds Traveler 2021 TR-V5-5/100 ($450) Star Kidz Amico Super Light Carrycot ($249) Star Kidz Vivo Super Light Carrycot ($399) Target Adventure V2 3 in 1 Portacot BRT022A1 ($99) Target Holiday Portacot BRT023A ($55) Vee Bee Amado Travel and Play Bed N9560 ($199) Vee Bee The Sierra N9338 ($239).

Baby Bunting insists its portable cots have been tested by an accredited lab. Suggested the Baby Bunting 4baby Liteway Travel Cot that failed the Choice test

Choice recommends that parents only use portable cots that have passed key safety tests and have an expert rating of 70 percent or more

It has urged the federal government to improve product safety laws and welcomed the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission’s recent proposal to strengthen mandatory standards for portacot requirements.

Baby Bunting, Kmart and Target all said their cribs had been tested by an accredited lab and were confident they met.

“We disagree with Choice’s claims regarding mattress firmness on the Kmart and Target Portacot’s, especially since both brands tested this product to the same standards in an independent accredited lab and the results showed it fully met a spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

“We questioned Choice’s findings over a month ago and questioned testing methods because Choice does not use an accredited lab to test portacots.

“Our Kmart and Target Portacots are tested by an independent accredited lab and fully meet the same mandatory and voluntary standards to which Choice refers.”

Star Kidz also insisted that the cribs meet all safety standards of an accredited laboratory.

Kmart Anko Travel Portacot with a price of $49 (pictured) also failed the Choice safety test