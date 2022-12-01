Ingredients
For the minced meat
grater and some juice of 1 wax-free lemon
zest and some juice of 1 wax-free orange
2 tablespoons of brandy
1 tablespoon port
1 tablespoon of rum
1 tablespoon sherry 120 g suet
160 g golden raisins
100 g of raisins
100 g mixed peel
100 g of currants
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1.2 tsp ground cloves
160 g russet apples, peeled and grated
500 g sweet pastry
Egg wash to stick lids to bottoms
Granulated sugar for the top of the mince pies before baking
Powdered sugar for sprinkling
Equipment
12-hole non-stick shallow baking tray / mince pie tin 32 x 24 cm (12.5 x 9″)
fluted or smooth cutters
Method
Place all dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl and stir. Then add all the liquid and the grated apple and let it soak for at least a week in a 1 kg kilner jar in the fridge or pantry.
Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F, gas mark 5)
Roll out the sweet dough into a slice about 2 to 3 mm thick, place on a baking tray and let rest in the fridge. Once equipped, cut the top and bottom of your mince pies using ribbed or regular cookie cutters (choose the sizes that fit your mold). Place the pie crusts in the tin and prick them with a small knife or fork to prevent the dough from rising during baking.
Spoon a teaspoon of the homemade ground beef into the bottom and wash the edge of the dough with egg wash to help the lids stick. Place the mince pies in the refrigerator to rest for another 30 minutes, then add a puff pastry sheet to each, wash the egg and poke a small hole in the top to let the steam escape. Sprinkle with granulated sugar.
Place the baking tray on the middle shelf of the preheated oven and bake the pies for about 15 minutes, or until the pastry turns golden brown and the mince begins to cook slightly. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly before removing the cakes from the tin.
Dust the patties with icing sugar and serve immediately. To add a festive feel, the tops of the mince pie can be shaped with a star-shaped cookie cutter or perhaps a holly-shaped cookie cutter.
LIVEKANYE WEST LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…
Jakarta: Indonesia's parliament is expected to pass a new penal code this month that would…
Vladimir Putin has fallen down the stairs in his official residence and soiled himself as…
Kyiv, Ukraine – Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, I cut ties with…
A third elementary school student has died after contracting Strep A as calls for a…
Back to the day job! Matt Hancock returns to Commons to push for dyslexia screening…