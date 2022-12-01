Home CHOICE crowns Aldi as the best mince pies of 2022.
CHOICE crowns Aldi as the best mince pies of 2022.

Ingredients

For the minced meat

grater and some juice of 1 wax-free lemon

zest and some juice of 1 wax-free orange

2 tablespoons of brandy

1 tablespoon port

1 tablespoon of rum

1 tablespoon sherry 120 g suet

160 g golden raisins

100 g of raisins

100 g mixed peel

100 g of currants

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1.2 tsp ground cloves

160 g russet apples, peeled and grated

500 g sweet pastry

Egg wash to stick lids to bottoms

Granulated sugar for the top of the mince pies before baking

Powdered sugar for sprinkling

Equipment

12-hole non-stick shallow baking tray / mince pie tin 32 x 24 cm (12.5 x 9″)

fluted or smooth cutters

Method

Place all dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl and stir. Then add all the liquid and the grated apple and let it soak for at least a week in a 1 kg kilner jar in the fridge or pantry.

Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F, gas mark 5)

Roll out the sweet dough into a slice about 2 to 3 mm thick, place on a baking tray and let rest in the fridge. Once equipped, cut the top and bottom of your mince pies using ribbed or regular cookie cutters (choose the sizes that fit your mold). Place the pie crusts in the tin and prick them with a small knife or fork to prevent the dough from rising during baking.

Spoon a teaspoon of the homemade ground beef into the bottom and wash the edge of the dough with egg wash to help the lids stick. Place the mince pies in the refrigerator to rest for another 30 minutes, then add a puff pastry sheet to each, wash the egg and poke a small hole in the top to let the steam escape. Sprinkle with granulated sugar.

Place the baking tray on the middle shelf of the preheated oven and bake the pies for about 15 minutes, or until the pastry turns golden brown and the mince begins to cook slightly. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly before removing the cakes from the tin.

Dust the patties with icing sugar and serve immediately. To add a festive feel, the tops of the mince pie can be shaped with a star-shaped cookie cutter or perhaps a holly-shaped cookie cutter.

Jacky

21 hours ago

