Choi Hyun Wook Spills Which “Weak Hero Class 1” Scenes He What Movie Made From Improvised Films? Him Acting is a passion.

Choi Hyun Wook has shared his thoughts on playing the loyal and free-spirited Ahn Su Ho in his newest project “Weak Hero Class 1”!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Weak Hero Class 1” is an action school drama starring Park Ji Hoon as Yeon Si Eun, a model student who excels at school but is physically frail—making him an easy target for bullies who are jealous of his top grades. Though Yeon Si Eun appears weak on the outside, he eventually uses his brain to win his battles as he fights back against the violence that unfolds both inside and outside of school.

Choi Hyun Wook plays Ahn Su Ho, one of Yeon Si Eun’s classmates. Ahn Su Ho is a loyal friend and an innately talented fighter who can easily finish his enemies with a single blow. Despite his skill, he never used to be one to start up a fight – until meeting the seemingly weak Yeon Si Eun and taking an interest in how he strategically fights back against his bullies.

Choi Hyun Wook remarked, “There were many lines where Su Ho was being extra sneaky or overly confident and the director praised me a lot for such scenes, telling me I did a good job.” Thanks to Choi Hyun Wook’s continuous efforts to bring his character to life, he was even deemed the “idea bank” by everyone on set. He explained, “I thought about the blank spaces in between the script and I prepared the character by putting myself in Su Ho’s shoes. If while reading the script I thought that the character would be more alive and attractive if I did this or that, I talked to the director and added it to my acting. The director took my opinion so well every time and because our communication was great, I could enjoy myself more freely on set.”

For instance, Choi Hyun Wook shared that viewers would be able to see Su Ho winking in between action scenes. “I thought that such a scene could showcase how chill Su Ho is when he fights.” He also revealed proudly, “The scene where Su Ho is on a motorcycle and throws up a heart while looking at Si Eun who’s on the bus, and the scene where Su Ho teaches Si Eun the basics of fighting and taps his cheeks with his fist, are all scenes that I came up with.”

Regarding his favorite scene of Su Ho, Choi Hyun Wook said, “When Bum Seok (Hong Kyung) first comes to wake Su Ho up and Su Ho responds with, ‘We’re not that close.’ I thought that was the most Su Ho-like line [in the drama]. I figured Su Ho is a very honest and obvious person because of that line.”

He then went more into depth about what he regards as the most important when he’s reading a script, saying, “I always think about what kind of message it gives. I’m still lacking and in the process of finding it, but I think freedom is important so I’m trying to pursue it more and think about what I can add to my role. Also, the character’s background and how they lived are important, so I tend to study more about that before going into filming.”

Choi Hyun Wook then recalled the beginning of his acting career, commenting, “I quit baseball and thought about what I should do, and naturally started thinking of acting because I liked movies.” He further revealed that “Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds” pulled him in so deeply and made him cry so much, that after watching it, he considered learning acting. Just in time, he got accepted as a transfer student at Hanlim Arts High School, and from that moment on, his interest in acting continued to grow.

Lastly, Choi Hyun Wook expressed his gratitude for the roles that have been given to him, saying, “I’m not yet in a situation where I can choose a character or project with a desired character in mind. So I just learn each character deeply and make decisions based on that. I’m so grateful that I can play such [memorable] characters.”

