Chlorophyll may biochemically recycle antioxidants

Chlorophyll, the green molecule that enables photosynthesis, may provide underappreciated nutritional benefits and provides another reason to eat those green leafy vegetables.

Lisa Landino, a professor of chemistry at William & Mary, suspects that chlorophyll may play an important role in the body’s antioxidant process. She advocates in the article “Photo-oxidation and photoreduction of catechols by chlorophyll metabolites and methylene blue,” published recently in the journal Chemical research in toxicology. Her co-authors are all students of William & Mary: Zachary T. Shuckrow ’22, Alexander S. Mooney ’22, Clare O. Lauderback ’22, and Kristen E. Lorenzi ’23.

Landino is a biochemist and much of her research has focused on antioxidant chemistry. She says most people are aware of antioxidants, even if they aren’t sure about the chemistry that goes on in their bodies on a molecular level.

“You breathe oxygen and in the process your body produces a lot of reactive intermediates — reactive oxygen species,” she said. “They can do a lot of damage. Oxidative stress is linked to a hundred different diseases: Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s or just knee joint problems and arthritis.”

And it gets worse: Your body produces more of those harmful reactive oxygen species, also known as free radicals, as you age. The good news is embedded in the “reactive” part of the name: Those harmful molecules are themselves unstable. Landino explained that antioxidants in the diet chemically combine with those reactive oxygen species, neutralizing them before they can do biochemical damage to your cells.

But she believes her work shows that chlorophyll itself deserves some of the credit given to antioxidants. Landino explains the basic biochemistry of chlorophyll: Chlorophyll is contained in cellular subunits, known as chloroplasts, in plants. The red light from the sun hits it, triggering the process of photosynthesis, which begins with a photoreduction reaction.

“So the question is, if I eat the chlorophyll, can it still cause reactions in me similar to the reactions it does in a plant?” she said. Or, if you look at it differently, “So you eat a piece of spinach. Is it the antioxidants in the spinach that provide the benefits? Or is the chlorophyll itself doing something?”

Landino and her lab studied the electron exchange that is the chemical life of catechols and metabolites and found evidence that the chlorophyll itself does indeed do something. The chlorophyll, she said, works to recycle the antioxidants.

But, she says, chlorophyll cannot do its biochemical recycling on its own. Their lab studies showed that the chlorophyll eaten by humans needs red-wavelength light from the sun to do the job.

“So it’s not just the spinach or the kale itself,” Landino said. “It’s also the red sunlight. You eat the spinach…then you go outside.”

A diet of chlorophyll-rich vegetables, combined with moderate exposure to sunlight “can create a system that helps you reuse your antioxidants,” she said.

“Normally, when you eat an antioxidant-rich diet, that antioxidant is used once, and then you excrete it,” she said. “But with the reaction with the red light, the chlorophyll and the antioxidant, if you could recycle it one more time, that doubles what we call the antioxidant capacity of the cell or organism.”

Lisa M. Landino et al, Photo-oxidation and photoreduction of catechols by chlorophyll metabolites and methylene blue, Chemical research in toxicology (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acs.chemrestox.2c00142

