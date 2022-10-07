Chloe Szepanowski forced to remove an Instagram photo of her newborn

<!–

An Australian influencer has been forced to delete an innocent photo of her newborn son after her followers warned it could potentially be misused by predators.

Chloe Szepanowski, 24, had shared a photo on Instagram of herself with her baby son Sunny, who was naked but with his private parts obscured.

The image was meant to convey a ‘midwife’ vibe, but concerned fans warned Ms Szepanowski that technology exists to remove Photoshop blur.

Chloe Szepanowski (pictured with sons Arti and Sunny) has been forced to delete an innocent photo of her newborn after her followers warned it could potentially be abused by predators

Ms Szepanowski quickly deleted the image and then thanked her followers for alerting her to the potential risks of posting images of children online.

‘I didn’t realize what people were doing on the dark web. It’s sick,’ she wrote according to Pronounced the podcastwhich documents the lives of influencers.

“I hate the world we live in. The world is so grossly sexualized now,” she added.

The 24-year-old influencer had shared a photo on Instagram of herself with her baby son Sunny, who was naked but with his private parts obscured. (Image: another photo of Sunny)

Mrs Szepanowski and her long-term partner Mitchell Orval, 25, became parents for the second time when they welcomed Sunny in September.

The couple already share a two-year-old son named Arti.

It comes after Mrs Szepanowski revealed in June that she had had a ‘difficult pregnancy’ this time around.

The image was meant to convey a ‘midwife’ vibe, but concerned fans warned Ms Szepanowski (pictured with her children and partner Mitchell Orval) that technology exists to remove Photoshop blur. She deleted the photo and thanked her followers for letting her know

“This pregnancy has been really hard to be honest,” she wrote on Instagram.

‘I am so blessed to be pregnant and I can’t wait for him to be here. But it’s been a struggle!’

Chloe added that she was ‘exhausted’ both ‘mentally and physically’.