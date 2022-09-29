Chloe Sims wows in a pink latex jacket as she films scenes for reality show House of Sims in Mayfair

Chloe Sims looked stunning as she stepped into Mayfair on Wednesday afternoon to film for her new reality show House Of Sims.

Since leaving TOWIE, the 40-year-old television personality has been busy with her new ventures, including a £1 million deal with OnlyFans.

The Essex native turned heads in a striking candy pink vinyl jacket which she paired with a pair of thigh high leather boots.

Chloe went all out for the occasion, adding a pair of leather opera gloves to complete the outlandish look, packing her belongings into a Balenciaga bag that cost a dazzling £1,900.

Chloe pulled her blonde locks back into a chic high bun and revealed a large pair of gold earrings.

The star completed her stunning look with a radiant makeup palette, including pink lipstick and quirky-looking sunglasses.

Later in the afternoon, she was joined by her sisters Frankie and Demi, who turned heads as she rummaged through central London with their belongings.

Frankie, 27, stuck to the all-black theme and wore a strapless leather dress and studded motorcycle jacket.

The brunette beauty layered two pearl necklaces to embellish her stunning look.

Her long chocolate brown locks were held straight, while her makeup looked shiny and her face finished off with a glossy nude lip.

Demi, on the other hand, dressed down and stepped out in an all beige look.

The 26-year-old looked comfortable in cargo pants and a frock sweater while wearing a quilted jacket off her shoulders.

She completed the look with one of her signature beanies and a pair of Nike Air Jordans.

The famous sisters looked cheerful as they sipped some takeaway coffee as they turned heads in the upscale neighborhood.

The Sims family’s first deal with the OFTV platform is a “six figure” fee that will run into millions with additional add-ons and revenue, MailOnline has told.

The new show is expected to air early next year via the free viewing app.

In publicity photos for the series, they are decked out in leather outfits and resemble some of the Kardashians’ famous shoots.

Like that hit, this series follows the main family The Sims as they attempt to go “worldwide”, away from Essex and on their travels in the US.

The series comes out on the free OFTV app, which – unlike its parent site – contains no nudity and can be viewed on a smart TV.

And as part of the deal, the family is also opening OnlyFans accounts, but with Instagram-esque photos, with no explicit content.

Chloe told MailOnline: ‘I understand people want to compare this to TOWIE, but this is a different concept; this will be a fly-on-the-wall insight into our lives as a family, currently we call it House of Sims as a working title. It will be completely real and we are very excited to take our viewers on a great unfiltered adventure.

“We’re proud to be The Sims, but being compared to the Kardashians all the time is a huge compliment to us as a family. We want to see where this new show can take us and plan to go global.”