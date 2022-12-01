Chloe Sims sweetly embraces her daughter Madison, 17, as they sweetly reunite in LA

Chloe Sims reunited with her daughter Madison, 17, when she landed in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The former TOWIE star, 41, took to her Instagram Stories to share an insight into her sweet reunion with her daughter at the airport.

Her sisters Demi, 26, and Frankie, 27, also took to their own social media pages to share touching videos of mother and daughter reuniting.

Chloe and her glamorous sisters Demi and Frankie filmed their £1 million reality show, House Of Sims, in America.

On her way to join them, Madison landed in LA on Wednesday and fun videos showed her getting emotional when she saw her mom.

Dressed in a bright pink tracksuit and puffer jacket, Madison ran through the arrivals hall with her two suitcases to greet her mother.

Chloe then wrapped her arms around her daughter and they shared a tight hug as they emotionally reunited after their time apart.

Looking stylish in a combination of a cream tracksuit and black puffer jacket, Chloe made an emotional impression as she tearfully hugged her daughter.

Demi also shared another video of Chloe holding a huge pink sign that read “Welcome to LA Madison” to surprise the 17-year-old at the airport.

Another video posted by all three sisters showed Madison later returning to their lodging, where she was surprised with decorations and a food spread.

The sisters threw a party for Madison and showed off a range sweet treats, including M&Ms and donuts, as well as McDonald’s chips and burgers.

Madison is Chloe’s only child with her ex Matthew, who she dated for seven years.

In an interview with new! magazine, she revealed, “I was with Maddie’s dad, Matthew, for seven years, but we ended up being brother and sister and that’s not what I want.

“She has a good relationship with her father. I have a close relationship with her father’s parents. She’s surrounded by people who love her.’

In April, Chloe celebrated Madison’s 17th birthday with a birthday party complete with karaoke, bouncy castles and a West Ham cake.

The sweet reunion comes as Chloe and her sisters Demi and Frankie have been busy filming their upcoming reality show House Of Sims in LA.

Earlier this year, Chloe said she and her family would “make our dream come true” on House of Sims, with sister Frankie promising it would be as raw as possible.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Chloe said: ‘I’m so excited to have taken the plunge… we’re going to make our dream come true together.’

Frankie added that fans will see a different side of the Sims family in the new show, where they are in control of how they are edited.

She said, first thing in the morning a camera in your face, no makeup. We are always seen in full glamour, hair and makeup done so it will be a complete difference. I’m excited.

“I want people to see the real us and this is the best opportunity. We have full control over the editing, which is great. We’ll be in control of what we say, where we go, what we’ve never had before.”

The family’s deal with the OFTV platform is a “six-figure” sum that will add up to millions with additional add-ons and revenue, MailOnline has been told.

The new show will air on the free viewing app early next year.