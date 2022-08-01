Chloe Sims puts on a VERY busty display in a catsuit as she joins sisters Demi and Frankie in London

Chloe Sims looked stunning as she took a night out with her sisters Demi and Frankie on Sunday at a lavish rooftop venue in London.

The former TOWIE star, 40, put on a very busty show in a beige catsuit, along with a pair of matching boots as she stepped into the Jin Bo Lo restaurant and bar.

She wore a stylish Louis Vuitton handbag and decorated large hoop earrings as she celebrated her boyfriend Joey Essex’s birthday.

Wow! Chloe Sims (center) looked stunning as she took a night out with her sisters Demi (right) and Frankie (left) on Sunday at a lavish rooftop venue in London

Chloe opted for a bronzed makeup palette with a bold red lip, while styling her locks into a long braid.

Meanwhile, Demi flashed her abs in a beige crop top and matching pants, along with a pair of chunky sneakers.

Frankie looked effortlessly chic in a cream jumpsuit with a belt that hugged her waist as she ramped up her height in a pair of nude heels.

Birthday boy Joey, 32, showcased his impeccable sense of style in a quirky gray shirt, pants and chunky black shoes, while maintaining a low profile in shades of black.

The outing comes after Chloe, Frankie, 27, Demi, 25, Charlie, 30, and his new makeup artist fiancée Georgia Shults, 30, signed their new TV contract.

The series – which will be titled House of Sims – will also feature their brother Charlie, 30, and his new makeup artist fiancée Georgia Shults, 30.

Their first deal with the OFTV platform is a ‘six figure’ fee that will run into millions with additional add-ons and revenue, MailOnline has been told.

The new show will begin filming in a few weeks and is expected to air early next year via the free viewing app.

Pals: The sisters appeared in good spirits as they celebrated their former co-star Joey’s birthday

In publicity photos for the series, they are decked out in leather outfits and resemble some of the Kardashians’ famous shoots.

Like that hit, this series follows the main family The Sims as they try to go “worldwide”, away from Essex and on their travels in the US.

The series comes out on the free OFTV app, which unlike its parent site, contains no nudity and can be viewed on a smart TV.

The Sims have been compared to the Kardashians and the new show is expected to be a similar style, reality fly on the wall format showing their lives away from the photo shoots and TOWIE

And as part of the deal, the family will also open OnlyFans accounts, but with Instagram-esque photos, with no explicit content.

Chloe told MailOnline: ‘I understand people want to compare this to TOWIE, but this is a different concept; this will be a fly-on-the-wall insight into our lives as a family, currently we call it House of Sims as a working title. It will be completely real and we are very excited to take our viewers on a great unfiltered adventure.

What is OnlyFans OFTV television channel? OnlyFans has only been around for five years but has already revolutionized the porn industry. Fans pay between £3.90 and £39 a month for photos from their favorite creators, while the site receives a 20 percent commission. It boomed during the coronavirus lockdown, with a 42 percent increase in new accounts during the period, bringing the total to nearly 100,000 Britons. There are 2 million creator accounts worldwide with 200 million users and OnlyFans says it paid UK creators over £956 million. The OFTV platform is a free app, which unlike its parent site does not contain nudity and can be viewed on a smart TV. OFTV has launched a range of UK content this year, including the hit shows Model Farmers and Enduro: Beyond the Circuit. House of Sims is the largest TV investment.

“We’re proud to be The Sims, but being compared to the Kardashians all the time is a huge compliment to us as a family. We want to see where this new show can take us and plan to go global.”

Chloe, who is also a co-producer on the show, added: “We want to be one of the best reality TV shows out there. OFTV fully supports us in this. We can’t wait to get started.

“I strongly believe that we need to present ourselves in a natural light, showing all aspects of everything we do.

‘For example – first thing in the morning without the glamour, more sharing of who we really are, what we are up to and real life situations – this is the first authentic insight into our daily life.

Frankie and Demi added in a statement: For fans, this is a real behind-the-scenes look at what’s happening in our lives.

“Fans will get to know all of us well in a brand new show format that we’re really excited about.

“They’ll immediately understand why we moved to OnlyFans when they see what we’re up to on OFTV soon.”

This new show is the largest investment in original, creator-first content the British tech company has made in its history.

After weeks of rumours, the sisters announced they had left TOWIE on Friday, stunning fans who have followed them for years.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Only fans really want to put their tanks on ITV’s lawn.

“It’s their move to get on mainstream television — everyone thinks the show is going to be huge.”

An official statement, shared on TOWIE’s Instagram Story, read: “After more than a decade devoted to The Only Way Is Essex, Chloe Sims has decided to leave the show.”

They continued: “Chloe has been an iconic figure since her arrival on TOWIE, and we have enjoyed following her close friendships, relationship and strong family values ​​on screen through the ups and downs.”

“We wish Chloe all the best for the future,” they wrote, alongside a highlight of her time on the show.