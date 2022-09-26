Chloe Sims puts on a fun show with the new Dutch ‘playboy’ boyfriend Morad Izemrane

She hinted that she might have a “secret” boyfriend earlier this summer.

And Chloe Sims, 40, appears to have gone public with her new beau, as she has a much-loved showing with Dutch businessman Morad Izemrane on Friday.

As she stepped out of a Mayfair hotel, the former TOWIE star pressed her face against Morad’s as they enjoyed a hug.

Smitten: Chloe Sims, 40, put on a fun show with new Dutch ‘playboy’ boyfriend Morad Izemrane on Friday as the pair stepped out in London together

Chloe wore a long black coat, which she wore over thigh-high boots with heels for the outing.

Clinging to a black handbag, she stood close to her new husband as their bodies faced each other—pressing her face against his cheek.

Her bright blonde locks fell in a straight style, while adding a typically glamorous makeup palette.

Morad, who also goes by Mojo, went noticeably more casual for the look and wore a pair of cream sweatpants with a black hoodie.

Keeping Warm: Chloe bundled up in a long black coat, which she paired over thigh-high boots with heels for the outing

Close to; She clung to a black handbag and stood close to her new husband as their bodies faced each other – pressing her face against his cheek

He added a pair of sturdy sneakers, his dark locks brushed away from his face as he wrapped an arm around Chloe’s lower back.

Holding his phone in one hand, the alleged “playboy” glanced at the onlookers, while his new girlfriend kept a close eye on him.

A source previously described Morad as a “flash playboy” while talking to The Sun, and the publication also reported that Spanish police said he was charged with “loving theft”.

The reported theft reportedly came after he romanced an Italian woman and stole her Rolex watch during a toilet appointment – before being arrested when he tried to fly from Ibiza to Palma the next day.

Beauty: Her bright blonde locks fell in a straight style, while adding a typically glamorous makeup palette

Calm: Morad, who also goes by Mojo, went noticeably more casual for the look and wore a pair of cream sweatpants with a black hoodie

Who is Morad Izemrane? Also known as ‘Mojo’, he is of Dutch and Moroccan descent

Despite being described as a ‘businessman’, his specific career is unknown

The hunk has had many run-ins with the law – allegedly accused of ‘loving theft’ by Spanish authorities for stealing a Rolex from a woman in Ibiza.

Described as a ‘playboy’, he has previously dated Arabella Chi

Driving a Ferrari, Morad has also been reported to have a ‘sugar mama’ in London

He is also reportedly accused of stealing expensive jewelry in the Netherlands and beating counterfeit watches as genuine.

And it’s not the first romance he’s had in the public eye, rather dating Love Island star and model Arabella Chi.

In 2020, the beauty shared a slew of photos with Morad on Instagram as they enjoyed a lavish lifestyle, with a friend telling The Sun that she “came up” with him on a night out.

They explained: “She was dating a rich man named Mark and they were at a party when his friend Mojo showed up with a bottle of champagne.

“Later that night she left with Mojo in his Ferrari, leaving her friend Mark behind.

‘That’s how they got to know each other. It was pretty shocking. They have been together ever since. Arabella likes to socialize and has not looked back.’

But the romance seemed to spiral out of control, and Arabella has since been associated with a slew of other stars.

And while it’s not known how long Moran and Chloe have been an item, the reality star revealed to MailOnline in June that she saw a new mystery man.

Speaking to MailOnline at the Nella Rose launch party with PrettyLittleThing, she shared that she had a mystery man who is “not in the public eye.”

Comfort: He added a pair of chunky sneakers, with his dark locks swept away from his face

PDA: The pair put on a tactile screen when they were first seen in public

unveiling that she sees someone, but has “decided to keep that off camera,” she says explained the difficulties associated with dating in the public eye and the feeling that people sometimes find her “disappointing.”

She said: ‘It’s hard because when you meet people, they don’t sign up for what comes to me, and I lead a very normal life.

“I know I’m on a TV show, but from day to day I live a very simple life and I think the guys I meet expect me to act like a TV star I guess, and I do not me.

Romance: And while it’s not known how long Moran and Chloe have been an item, the reality star revealed to MailOnline in June that she saw a new mystery man

“And sometimes I think they find that disappointing, because I’m very normal.

“I like to be home and wear my pajamas, I chill and I don’t wear makeup every day. And sometimes I think privacy is also an issue.’

Chloe’s last known relationship was with Pete Wicks, who previously confirmed that he had had a secret sexual relationship with Chloe for two years.

In March, things seemed to go awry between Chloe and Pete as despite previously vowing to remain friends, she unfollowed him on Instagram following a reported off-camera fallout.

The star is also mother to daughter Madison – often called Maddie – with her ex Matthew, with whom she was in a relationship for seven years.

Famous ex: And it’s not the first romance Morad has had in the public eye, previously dating Love Island star and model Arabella Chi in 2020