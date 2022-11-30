Chloe Sims flashes her washboard abs as she picks up balloons and party supplies with her sisters

Chloe Sims was spotted picking up party supplies with her sisters in Los Angeles on Tuesday, before her daughter Madison, 17, landed in the United States.

The former TOWIE star, 41, flashed a hint of her washboard abs as she stepped out in a crop top to plan the sweet surprise for her daughter upon her arrival.

Chloe and her glamorous sisters Demi, 26, and Frankie, 27, filmed their £1 million reality show, House Of Sims, in America.

Chloe wore a charcoal gray tracksuit with sneakers, and looked chic with her long locks spilling out and over her shoulders in tousled curls.

Demi opted for a green plaid shirt and baggy sweatpants, with a Louis Vuitton handbag slung over her shoulders.

Frankie kept herself casual in a black mini dress that showed off her stud pins, which she paired with a pair of white sneakers and a college jacket.

The girls picked up supplies, including balloons and pink cardboard, to hang as a surprise for Madison to celebrate her arrival.

In April, Chloe celebrated Madison’s 17th birthday with a birthday party complete with karaoke, bouncy castles and a West Ham cake.

Maddie is Chloe’s only child with ex Matthew, whom she dated for seven years.

In an interview with new! magazine, she revealed, “I was with Maddie’s dad, Matthew, for seven years, but we ended up being brother and sister and that’s not what I want.

“She has a good relationship with her father. I have a close relationship with her father’s parents. She’s surrounded by people who love her.’

Earlier this year, Chloe said she and her family are “going to make our dream come true” in their new reality show House of Sims, with sister Frankie promising it will be as raw as possible.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Chloe said: ‘I’m so excited to have taken the plunge… we’re going to make our dream come true together.’

Frankie added that fans will see a different side of the Sims family in the new show, where they are in control of how they are edited.

She said, first thing in the morning, a camera in your face, no makeup. We are always seen in full glamour, hair and makeup done so it will be a complete difference. I’m excited.

“I want people to see the real us and this is the best opportunity. We have full control over the editing, which is great.

“We’ll be in control of what we say, where we go, which we’ve never had before.”

The family’s deal with the OFTV platform is a “six-figure” sum that will add up to millions with additional add-ons and revenue, MailOnline has been told.

The new show will air on the free viewing app early next year.