Chloe Sims cuts a casual figure in activewear in London – after signing £1M OnlyFans TV contract

Former The Only Way is Essex star Chloe Sims was spotted on Friday running errands in London.

The reality star, 40, cut a casual figure in sportswear as she entered a dental office in Marylebone.

It comes after Chloe was spotted filming for her new reality show on Thursday, after signing an OnlyFans TV contract reportedly worth £1million with her sisters Frankie and Demi Sims.

Chloe looked stylish in her sportswear, wearing black leggings and a matching low-cut singlet top.

Chloe teamed the look with a black sports jacket and sneakers, and wore a yellow sweater over her shoulders.

The blonde beauty wore a black Balenciaga shoulder bag.

The single mom-of-one wore her long blonde locks and over her shoulders and makeup including matte foundation and a deep nude lip.

Chloe was seen in London’s Soho on Thursday while filming scenes for her new reality TV show.

The former TOWIE star, 40, turned heads when she went braless under a white mini dress paired with sassy thigh-high boots.

Chloe was joined by her brother Charlie Sims, 30, who will also star in House of Sims alongside his fiancée Georgia Shults and younger sisters Demi and Frankie.

The Sims family’s first deal with the OFTV platform is a “six figure” fee that will run into millions with additional add-ons and revenue, MailOnline has told.

The new show is expected to air early next year via the free viewing app.

In publicity photos for the series, they are decked out in leather outfits and resemble some of the Kardashians’ famous shoots.

Like that hit, this series follows the main family The Sims as they try to go “worldwide”, away from Essex and on their travels in the US.

The series comes out on the free OFTV app, which unlike its parent site, contains no nudity and can be viewed on a smart TV.

And as part of the deal, the family will also open OnlyFans accounts, but with Instagram-esque photos, with no explicit content.

Chloe told MailOnline: ‘I understand people want to compare this to TOWIE, but this is a different concept; this will be a cursory insight into our life as a family, which is currently referred to as House of Sims as a working title. It will be completely real and we are very excited to take our viewers on a great unfiltered adventure.

“We’re proud to be The Sims, but being compared to the Kardashians all the time is a huge compliment to us as a family. We want to see where this new show can take us and plan to go global.”