Chloe Sims commands attention in a white mini dress and thigh-high boots as she heads to OnlyFans HQ

She recently quit TOWIE and signed an OnlyFans TV contract with her siblings worth £1 million.

And Chloe Sims looked like a million bucks on Thursday as she walked in a striking white ensemble to the OnlyFans headquarters in London’s Soho to film new scenes for her reality show.

The former TOWIE star, 40, turned heads when she went braless under a white mini dress paired with sassy thigh-high boots.

Wow: Chloe Sims looked like a million bucks on Thursday as she walked to the OnlyFans HQ in London’s Soho in a striking white ensemble to film new scenes for her reality show

Chloe certainly meant it in the white long-sleeved dress that had no back and a halterneck detail.

She paired the thigh-length dress with white sunglasses and a matching handbag, while adding a touch of bling with gold earrings.

Chloe even managed to keep her white OnlyFans umbrella looking classy as she dragged it down the street as the skies started to open.

The mum-of-one swept her platinum blonde locks into a chic up-to-do, making sure her glamorous makeup was applied perfectly as she went to work.

Chloe was joined by her brother Charlie Sims, 30, who will also star in House of Sims alongside his fiancée Georgia Shults and younger sisters Demi and Frankie.

TOWIE alumni cut a sharp figure in a blue blazer, indigo jeans and white sneakers.

He was seen offering his arm as he helped his sister into the street, with the two drawing the attention of onlookers in their flashy ensembles.

The Sims family’s first deal with the OFTV platform is a “six figure” fee that will run into millions with additional add-ons and revenue, MailOnline has told.

The new show is expected to air early next year via the free viewing app.

Siblings: Chloe was joined by her brother Charlie Sims, 30, who will also star in House of Sims alongside his fiancée Georgia Shults and younger sisters Demi and Frankie

In publicity photos for the series, they are decked out in leather outfits and resemble some of the Kardashians’ famous shoots.

Like that hit, this series follows the main family The Sims as they try to go “worldwide”, away from Essex and on their travels in the US.

The series comes out on the free OFTV app, which unlike its parent site, contains no nudity and can be viewed on a smart TV.

And as part of the deal, the family will also open OnlyFans accounts, but with Instagram-esque photos, with no explicit content.

Chloe told MailOnline: ‘I understand people want to compare this to TOWIE, but this is a different concept; this will be a fly-on-the-wall insight into our lives as a family, currently we call it House of Sims as a working title. It will be completely real and we are very excited to take our viewers on a great unfiltered adventure.

“We’re proud to be The Sims, but being compared to the Kardashians all the time is a huge compliment to us as a family. We want to see where this new show can take us and plan to go global.”

Chloe, who is also a co-producer on the show, added: “We want to be one of the best reality TV shows out there. OFTV fully supports us in this. We can’t wait to get started.

“I strongly believe that we need to present ourselves in a natural light, showing all aspects of everything we do.

‘For example – first thing in the morning without the glamour, more sharing of who we really are, what we are up to and real life situations – this is the first authentic insight into our daily life.

Frankie and Demi added in a statement: For fans, this is a real behind-the-scenes look at what’s happening in our lives.

“Fans will get to know all of us well in a brand new show format that we’re really excited about.

“They’ll immediately understand why we moved to OnlyFans when they see what we’re up to on OFTV soon.”

This new show is the largest investment in original, creator-first content the British tech company has made in its history.