Chloe Sevigny struggles to control her train at the Bones and All premiere in Venice

Chloe Sevigny may have flashed more leg than she intended on Friday as she battled to control her train during the premiere of Bones and All at the Venice Film Festival.

The actress, 47, graced the red carpet in a bold black Gucci cropped dress that showed off a hint of her toned abs, while the thigh-high split showed off her endless pins.

But the star was seen in earnest trying to straighten out her long train when she joined co-stars Jodie Turner-Smith and Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet.

Despite the near wardrobe malfunction, Chloe still managed to look stunning in the black number paired with a pair of plain black heels.

The Lizzie star elevated her look with a selection of embellished gold and silver jewelry in a snake motif.

To round out the look, the beauty added a pop of color with a bold red lip, while her sleek blonde locks were styled in Hollywood waves.

Bones and All will be presented in the official competition, Venezia 79, during the gala that runs from August 31 to September 10.

The film is based on Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same name, which was first published in 2015.

It revolves around a pair of cannibals, played by Taylor Russell and Timothée, who become lovers and take a road trip across the United States.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Storyline: The film revolves around a couple of cannibals who become lovers and take a road trip across the United States (depicted in the character)

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, starring her boyfriend Harry Styles, will also debut at its premiere — though it’s not part of the competition.

While for the first time in the history of the festival, a Netflix film – White Noise by Noah Baumbach – opens the proceedings.

Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver and Don Cheadle star in the comedy-horror and the film will also be part of the competition category.

Luca Guadagnino’s coming of age horror novel Bones and All, starring Timothee Chalamet, will also battle it out in the competition segment, alongside Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter with Tilda Swinton.

Supporting roles: Chloë stars alongside Timothée in the new film, and her character in the film remains unknown