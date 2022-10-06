Chloe Sevigny bundles up in olive jacket and emerald sweatpants while stepping out in New York City

<!–

Chloë Sevigny bundled up during a stroll through New York City on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old actress wore a light green jacket with dark brown fur around her lapel.

She added dark green sweatpants that matched her leather purse perfectly.

The American Psycho actress stood in high black boots and she pulled a matching cap low over her eyes.

She let her long blond locks fall in messy waves down her slender shoulders.

Sevigny’s appearance came just a few weeks after she promoted her new film Bones & All at Italy’s star-studded Venice Film Festival.

Puffy: The 47-year-old actress wore a light green coat with dark brown fur around her lapel

Long locks: She let her long blonde locks fall in messy waves down her slender shoulders

She wowed in a black dress that reached to the thighs with a structured asymmetrical bodice and a voluminous mini skirt.

The blonde beauty increased her height in a pair of black and gold studded heels as she posed for a series of red carpet snaps.

Sevigny’s role in the film is currently unknown, but Timothée Chalamet will play a character named Lee, while Taylor Russell will play the role of Maren.

Leggy: She wowed in a black dress that hit the thighs with a textured asymmetrical bodice and a voluminous miniskirt (pictured in September 2022)

Elevated: The blonde beauty increased her height in a pair of black and gold studded heels as she posed for a series of red carpet snaps (pictured September 2022)

Other cast members in the film that will soon premiere are Mark Rylance and Andre Holland.

Bones & All is based on Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same name, which was first published in 2015.

The film revolves around a couple of cannibals who become lovers and take a road trip across the United States.