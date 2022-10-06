Chloe Sevigny bundles up in olive jacket and emerald sweatpants while stepping out in New York City
Chloë Sevigny bundled up during a stroll through New York City on Wednesday.
The 47-year-old actress wore a light green jacket with dark brown fur around her lapel.
She added dark green sweatpants that matched her leather purse perfectly.
Bundled: Chloë Sevigny Bundled While Walking Through New York City on Wednesday
The American Psycho actress stood in high black boots and she pulled a matching cap low over her eyes.
She let her long blond locks fall in messy waves down her slender shoulders.
Sevigny’s appearance came just a few weeks after she promoted her new film Bones & All at Italy’s star-studded Venice Film Festival.
Puffy: The 47-year-old actress wore a light green coat with dark brown fur around her lapel
Long locks: She let her long blonde locks fall in messy waves down her slender shoulders
She wowed in a black dress that reached to the thighs with a structured asymmetrical bodice and a voluminous mini skirt.
The blonde beauty increased her height in a pair of black and gold studded heels as she posed for a series of red carpet snaps.
Sevigny’s role in the film is currently unknown, but Timothée Chalamet will play a character named Lee, while Taylor Russell will play the role of Maren.
Leggy: She wowed in a black dress that hit the thighs with a textured asymmetrical bodice and a voluminous miniskirt (pictured in September 2022)
Elevated: The blonde beauty increased her height in a pair of black and gold studded heels as she posed for a series of red carpet snaps (pictured September 2022)
Other cast members in the film that will soon premiere are Mark Rylance and Andre Holland.
Bones & All is based on Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same name, which was first published in 2015.
The film revolves around a couple of cannibals who become lovers and take a road trip across the United States.
New movie: Bones & All revolves around a bunch of cannibals who become lovers and take a road trip across the United States