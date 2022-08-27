Chloe Sevigny, 47, showcases her fit figure while out with son Vanja, two, in New York City

Chloë Sevigny emphasized her athletic figure on Saturday when she was spotted having a bite to eat with her adorable son Vanja.

The 47-year-old actress and her two-year-old son were seen lovingly holding hands after stopping by an Olive’s location for some food en route.

The American Psycho star showed off her muscular arms thanks to her black Provincetown T-shirt with short sleeves rolled up.

She paired the casual item with a pair of little blue Adidas sports shorts that put the spotlight on her trimmed legs.

Chloë completed her understated ensemble with simple black sandals and she looked effortlessly cool thanks to the matching black cat-eye sunglasses.

The Zodiac star wore her blond hair parted in the middle and tied in a low-slung ponytail, and she carried a brown bag draped over her shoulder.

She carried a paper to-go bag after she left the eatery, but she and Vanja stopped on a red couch so he could spread some butter or cream cheese on a bagel she held on his lap.

The little boy — who the acclaimed star shares with husband Siniša Mačković — wore a cute gray shirt with blue and green designs, plus blue pants and multicolored Crocs.

Chloë gave birth to her son in May 2020, just two months after she and Siniša – a Croatian art dealer – announced they were getting married.

Earlier this summer, she shared a beautiful view of her vacation at a luxury resort in Mexico with her family.

The actress looked stunning in a tiny mismatched bikini that was posted on her Instagram Stories in an instant, and had her juggle an armful of beach toys on her way back from shore.

Chloë paired a red halterneck bikini top with blue thong style panties and added comfy flip flops.

She captioned the photo “mom juggling” while carrying the paraphernalia needed to keep her son occupied on the beach.

Another sweet photo showed the loving mother cuddling her son as they relaxed on the sand together, with Vanja dressed in a sun-safe suit.

Little Vanja was also caught having fun in the resort pool with his father Siniša Mačković, where he learned to swim.

Chloe recently revealed that she made a classic newlywed mistake and nearly lost her wedding ring.

The Russian Doll actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share with her fans that she put it in her pocket to help her son and forgot.

‘Thank you @tiffanyandco for our classic wedding rings. I recently took mine off to apply sunscreen to my son. I put it in my pocket and forgot it was there,’ she commented. “Married for a month and I almost lost it. I hope replacements will be available forever.”

The Love and Friendship star, 47, held a celebration for family and friends in Connecticut after she tied the knot with husband, Siniša, 40, in a ceremony at City Hall in 2020, shortly before their son was born.

Sevigny surprised many of her fans when she revealed she had tied the knot with her husband in a post shared on her Instagram account in March last year.

The artist also revealed that she and Mačković were secretly married for a whole year before breaking the news to the public.

It was previously reported that the happy couple would start a family in January 2020, when the actress showed off her baby bump during a walk in New York City.

Sevigny went on to talk about her pregnancy during an interview for Playgirl, telling People via People that her son’s conception process was difficult.

“It was just something that should have happened, and when I was in my early 40s, when it wasn’t, I thought, ‘I have to kind of actively try to make this happen’… and then I struggled for a while she explained.

The performer then spoke about her child’s conception and how she didn’t expect it to happen.

She recalled, “We had a night out dancing and drinking and went home… and then it just happened, and it stuck, which I’ve struggled with in the past. And I thought, “Wow, this – he/she – wants to be here.”‘

Sevigny further noted that she got used to the idea of ​​being a working parent, although she would be selective about her roles.

“I’ll have to work, but I guess I’ll just have to choose what that is, and hopefully it’s not too far from home,” she said.

The actress gave birth to Vanja on May 2, 2020 and announced the arrival of her son on her Instagram account.