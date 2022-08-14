Chloe Madeley welcomes first child with husband James Haskell

<!–

Chloe Madeley has welcomed her first child – a girl – with husband James Haskell.

The TV personality, 34, announced the news to OKAY! Magazine on Sunday, alongside a sweet photo of the couple’s newborn daughter’s hand.

She told the publication: “We are delighted to welcome our daughter into the world. We are completely lost and beaming with pride.’

Baby Girl: Chloe Madeley has welcomed her first child with husband James Haskell

Chloe announced in February that she was expecting her first child with a sweet Instagram post.

In the announcement, she shared a photo of her ultrasound posing with her mother Judy Finnigan, 73, holding up a pink onesie.

James also appeared on GMB – alongside Chloe’s father Richard presenting – to make the announcement at the same time, where he joked that he hopes the baby ‘has the look of her mother’ and told Richard that he would ‘become a grandpa again’ .

Bump: The TV personality, 34, announced the news OK! Magazine on Sunday, next to a sweet photo of the couple’s newborn daughter’s hand

Family: Chloe announced in February that she was expecting her first child with a sweet Instagram post when she shared a photo of her ultrasound with her mum Judy Finnigan, 73, holding up a pink onesie

Chloe looked excited in the photo posted to her social media as Judy beamed next to her.

In the series of uploaded images, she also shared a close-up view of her ultrasound and a much-loved photo with former rugby union player James, 36, who she married in 2018.

She then showed off her growing bump in a series of selfies posing in gray underwear and a t-shirt at 11 weeks, before changing into a white floral bodysuit for a photo at 14 weeks.

She captioned the images, “Little One,” and was soon inundated with well wishes and congratulations from her followers.

Bundle of Joy: In the many photos she has uploaded, she also shared a close-up photo of her ultrasound

Exciting: The model revealed she was expecting her first child with husband James Haskell in February with a sweet Instagram post

Growth: She also shared a series of photos of her belly, in one of which she gave a glimpse of her changing shape as she posed in gray underwear and a T-shirt

Bump watch: Chloe kept fans updated on her pregnancy journey for the past 9 months

The couple married in an intimate ceremony at Berkshire’s All Saints Church on December 15, 2018.

The fitness guru said ‘I do’ in front of friends and family after proud father Richard drove her to church.

The Body Blitz author was also joined by mom Judy Finnigan at the ceremony — which was devastated by the rain — with guests sheltering themselves from the storm that ravaged the country.

The new parents announced their engagement in April of that year, after the sports star decided to ask the question to his girlfriend of three years.

He had gotten down on one knee during a romantic trip to Paris, with Chloe later admitting that she was stunned by her beauty’s gesture.