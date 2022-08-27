Chloe Madeley shares sweet snap breastfeeding newborn daughter Bodhi

She welcomed her first child, Bodhi Rae Georgia, with husband James Haskell last week.

And Chloe Madeley, 34, shared a sweet photo with her newborn daughter on Friday as she breastfed her and opened up about the process.

She shared how she was most concerned about breastfeeding during her entire pregnancy, but that it actually came “naturally for both my body and my baby.”

In the photo, she was wearing a black cardigan and had her hair in a fringe as she looked down at her toddler wearing an adorable baby growth.

She wrote in the caption, “What worried me most during my entire pregnancy?

“It wasn’t the birth that I quietly knew would happen. It wasn’t the fact that we were moving at 37 weeks.

“It was breastfeeding, which I was absolutely sure would fail within days, if not hours, as with so many friends and relatives of mine.

“What I learned during my pregnancy, and what I’ve learned in the postpartum period since then, is not to take your body personally (even though your visceral response will probably tell you so). Do not do it.

“Don’t think that because you expect your body to do something, it will, and don’t think you should attach any emotion to it.”

She continued: ‘I could never have predicted that I would have an emergency C-section, or why, and I could never have predicted that breastfeeding would come so naturally to both my body and my baby.

‘After a decade-long love affair of action/reaction between myself and my body respectively, I can safely say that the roles have been reversed. Expectations…lol.’

It comes after last week that the fitness guru detailed her recovery since giving birth, explaining that she’s taking “baby steps” six days after giving birth.

The daughter of presenters Richard and Judy said going out for dinner was “a small step in the right direction”, and spoke of her initial fear of dating a newborn.

She opted for a subtle make-up palette as she shone with Bodhi Rae on her lap.

The child lay fast asleep at the table, nestled in her mother’s knee with both arms above her head.

Explaining the significance of the outing, Chloe explained that recovery after her cesarean delivery was key — meaning getting out of the house for dinner is a milestone.

She wrote: ‘6 days of PP, a very impromptu meal (I say ‘meal’, really just LOTS of Iberian ham and a very large glass of rose) with a brand new sleeping piglet on my lap.

‘Obviously you can’t really do much in the days/weeks after a cesarean, on top of that recovery from any kind of labor and whether major surgery is KEY so this 45 minute meal felt like a REALLY big deal.

“The scariest thing was taking a newborn to a real restaurant, but it felt like a small step in the right direction to regain some independence and maintain my mental health.

‘And after a bit of trepidation it was of course all done. Baby slept, I ate and everyone left happy.

Adding that it’s all about ‘baby steps’, Chloe continued the lengthy caption: “I suppose I’m writing this because I’ve always been a big fan of baby steps, it’s something I repeat weekly to new clients, but now it’s it’s something I repeat to myself.

“Whatever the end goal, baby steps. One thing at a time. No pressure, no problem. Self-care, self-love and above all, PATIENT.’

She closed the post with a tribute to her fitness clients, concluding, “Customers, I’ll be quoting this post to you in a few weeks and I miss you all.”

It came after James and Chloe took to Instagram last Friday night to share their daughter’s first photos, when they revealed they had named the newborn Bodhi Rae Georgia.

James shared a slew of sweet snaps with the toddler, admitting he “cryed like a baby when she came out.”

The I’m A Celebrity star hugged his wife and little girl in a precious photo of Chloe’s hospital bed.

Another photo shows the rugby star taking a nap in the maternity ward with Bodhi in his arms.

While another photo shows him kissing her head while sitting on an armchair with the baby.

He captioned the snaps: ‘Welcome to the world my beautiful daughter Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell. yes i cried like a baby when she came out.

‘I knew love, but not like that! I finally understand what people are talking about when they talk about having children.

“To my mega wife @madeleychloe you gave me the best gift anyone could ever ask for.

‘You were a real machine during this period and a born mother. To be fair, you have a lot of experience taking care of me. Watching you with Bodhi is the best there is. You are already great. I love you.’

Chloe, the daughter of TV stars Judy Finnigan, 74, and Richard Madeley, 66, shared a beautiful photo of their daughter’s face.

She captioned the emotional post: ‘Our daughter, Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell. Born 10.08.22 at 8.36 am

‘A love that escapes all words, and the best thing that ever happened to me.

Thank you @jameshaskell from the bottom of my heart for taking this adventure with me. I’ve never been so happy. I love you.’

Chloe also thanked the caring midwives who helped her when her delivery “didn’t go according to plan” when she welcomed her daughter last week.

She honored the “skilled “compassionate, knowledgeable and experienced women” in an Instagram post.

Chloe gave no further details about the complications of her daughter’s birth, but thanked the women involved.