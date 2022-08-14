Chloe Madeley is seen leaving hospital with husband James Haskell and their newborn daughter

New mother Chloe Madeley left the hospital on Saturday with her husband James Haskell and their newborn daughter.

The TV personality, 34, announced the news of her daughter’s arrival on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a sweet photo of the baby’s hand.

Chloe watched James, 37, clasp arms as the couple carried their daughter in a car seat to their vehicle and headed home as a family.

New arrival: New mum Chloe Madeley was seen leaving hospital on Saturday with husband James Haskell and their newborn daughter

James was the devoted new dad every inch as he carefully placed his daughter in the car, having been seen carrying the car seat to the hospital a few days earlier.

Chloe’s presenter parents Judy Finnigan, 74, and Richard Madeley, 66, were also seen visiting the hospital to see their new granddaughter.

Judy looked chic in an electric blue dress while Richard wore a white T-shirt and shorts as they headed to the new family.

Home time: James was the devoted new dad every inch as he carefully placed his daughter in the car

Fun: The TV personality, 34, announced the news Sunday by sharing a sweet hand from her daughter, as she revealed the baby was born on Wednesday

Couple: James was seen escorting Chloe out of hospital after the birth

TLC: James placed the couple’s baby in the car while Chloe watched

New Dad: James was carrying a backpack when he went to the car with his loved ones

Grandparents: Chloe’s presenter parents Judy Finnigan, 74, and Richard Madeley, 66, were also spotted visiting the hospital to visit their new granddaughter

Home time: James watched his daughter as the family went home

Chloe and James wrote: ‘We are delighted to welcome our daughter into the world. We are completely lost and beaming with pride.

‘Our girl was born on Wednesday morning 22/10/08 at 8.36 am.’

Chloe announced in February that she was expecting her first child with a sweet Instagram post.

In the announcement, she shared a photo of her ultrasound as she posed with her mom Judy and held up a pink onesie.

Grandmother: Judy looked stylish when she left the hospital

Prepared: Earlier in the week, James was seen on his way to the hospital with a baby carrier and a suitcase

New mom: Chloe was driven home by her husband after giving birth

Parents: Richard and Judy were among the first visitors to see the new baby

Presents? Richard was seen in hospital with a shopping bag

Stylish: Judy looked chic in an electric blue dress while Richard wore a white T-shirt and shorts as they made their way to the new family

Hometime: The couple got into their car after visiting the new baby

James also appeared on GMB – alongside Chloe’s father Richard presenting – to make the announcement at the same time, where he joked that he hopes the baby ‘has the look of her mother’ and told Richard that he would ‘become a grandpa again’ .

Chloe looked excited in the photo posted to her social media as Judy beamed next to her.

In the series of uploaded images, she also shared a close-up view of her ultrasound and a much-loved photo with former rugby union player James, 36, who she married in 2018.

Baby girl: Chloe announced the arrival of the couple’s daughter on Sunday

She then showed off her growing bump in a series of selfies posing in gray underwear and a t-shirt at 11 weeks, before changing into a white floral bodysuit for a photo at 14 weeks.

She captioned the images, “Little One,” and was soon inundated with well wishes and congratulations from her followers.

The couple married in an intimate ceremony at Berkshire’s All Saints Church on December 15, 2018.

The fitness guru said ‘I do’ in front of friends and family after proud father Richard drove her to church.

The Body Blitz author was also joined by mom Judy Finnigan at the ceremony — which was devastated by the rain — with guests sheltering themselves from the storm that ravaged the country.

The new parents announced their engagement in April of that year, after the sports star decided to ask the question to his girlfriend of three years.

He had gotten down on one knee during a romantic trip to Paris, with Chloe later admitting that she was stunned by her beauty’s gesture.

Family: Chloe announced in February that she was expecting her first child with a sweet Instagram post when she shared a photo of her ultrasound with her mum Judy Finnigan, 73, holding up a pink onesie