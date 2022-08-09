Chloe Lattanzi’s Heartbreaking Final Promise To Her Mom Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John’s death was announced Monday by her devastated family in a heartbreaking statement.

The Grease star died in the US at the age of 73 after a 30-year battle with cancer.

And now her daughter Chloe Lattanzi’s latest promise to her ailing mother has been revealed.

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi, 36, (right) made a heartbreaking final promise to her cancer-stricken mother (left) just months before the Grease star’s tragic death at age 73 this week

Just months before Olivia’s death, Chloe, 36, vowed to stand by her mother “always and forever,” while sharing a gallery of photos of the couple together on Facebook.

“Always and forever mom. I have got you. I see you. I will walk with you to the ends of the earth without question. #rideordielove,” Chloe captioned her post.

It comes after Olivia revealed on the A life of greatness podcast a year ago her deep faith and the pact she made with God while pregnant with daughter Chloe, now 36, in the 1980s.

“I remember being pregnant with Chloe, and I was about to lose her,” Olivia explained in the podcast.

“I went to bed and asked God to save her and if he did, I would pray the Lord’s Prayer every night for the rest of my life and I did.”

She added, “I think prayer is very powerful.”

Olivia also shared her thoughts on death and faith, saying she believed there was something after you died.

“Have you thought about your death?” the podcast host asked.

“I’ve seen quite a few times when it was possible earlier than I wanted,” Olivia said.

“We all know we’re going to die… I think we spend our whole lives denying it. It’s extremely personal. I find it hard to put into words, I feel like we’re all part of one thing, I’ve had experiences with ghosts or spirit life and felt the spirit world and heard things, that I believe something is happening.”

Olivia’s death was announced Monday morning by her husband John Easterling on her social media pages.

Chloe, who has followed in her mother’s singing footsteps, shared a series of heartwarming photos of herself with her mother in the years since the announcement was made.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” Easterling wrote.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” he added.

The family asked for donations to her cancer organization, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in lieu of flowers.

The actress famously defeated breast cancer twice, but was diagnosed again in 2017.

She spent the last few years at home campaigning for animal rights and raising money online for her charity.

She was also a strong campaigner for the use of medical cannabis for treatment in Australia.