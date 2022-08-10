Chloe Lattanzi Shares Touching Tribute To ‘Angel On Earth’ Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John’s death after a 30-year battle with cancer was announced Monday by her devastated family.

And on Wednesday, her only daughter Chloe Lattanzi shared a heartbreaking tribute to the late star on social media.

In addition to the music video for Chloe and Olivia’s duet Window in the Wall, Chloe, 36, wrote: ‘You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space.’

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi shared a touching tribute to her late mother on Wednesday by posting a music video they filmed together. Pictured above

She continued: ‘It was an honor for me and it is still my honor to be your baby and best friend.

“You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever, my life giver, my teacher, my mama.’

A number of celebrities, including many of Olivia’s celebrity friends, responded to the post.

“You know how proud she was of you Chloe,” wrote entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins. “The love between you was clear to the world.”

In addition to the music video for Chloe and Olivia’s duet Window in the Wall, Chloe, 36, wrote: ‘You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space’

“This is so beautiful, such love, I know your mother looks down on you with endless love and pride,” Jane Seymour commented.

Window in the Wall is a duet that Chloe and Olivia recorded together in 2021.

It was their second collaboration, following a dance remix of Olivia’s 1980 hit Magic, which topped the Billboard dance charts in 2015.

Just months before Olivia’s death, Chloe, 36, vowed to stand by her mother “always and forever,” while sharing a gallery of photos of the couple together on Facebook.

Chloe made a heartbreaking final promise to her cancer-stricken mother just months before the Grease star’s tragic death at the age of 73 this week. Together in the picture

“Always and forever mom. I have got you. I see you. I will walk with you to the ends of the earth without question. #rideordielove,” Chloe wrote in her post at the time.

It comes after Olivia revealed on the A life of greatness podcast a year ago that she made a pact with God while pregnant with daughter Chloe.

“I remember being pregnant with Chloe, and I was about to lose her,” Olivia explained in the podcast.

Just months before Olivia’s death, Chloe, 36, vowed to stand by her mother “always and forever,” as she shared a gallery of photos of the couple together on Facebook.

“Always and forever mom. I have got you. I see you. I will walk with you to the ends of the earth without question. #rideordielove,” Chloe wrote in her post

“I went to bed and asked God to save her and if he did, I would pray the Lord’s Prayer every night for the rest of my life and I did.”

She added, “I think prayer is very powerful.”

Olivia also shared her thoughts on death and faith, saying she believed there was something after you died.

“Have you thought about your death?” the podcast host asked.

“I’ve seen quite a few times when it was possible earlier than I wanted,” Olivia said.

Olivia is pictured with baby Chloe shortly after her birth in 1986

“We all know we’re going to die… I think we spend our whole lives denying it. It’s extremely personal. I find it hard to put into words, I feel like we’re all part of one thing, I’ve had experiences with ghosts or spirit life and felt the spirit world and heard things, that I believe something is happening.”

Olivia’s death was announced Monday morning by her husband John Easterling on her social media pages.

Chloe, who has followed in her mother’s singing footsteps, shared a series of heartwarming photos of herself with her mother in the years since the announcement was made.

Olivia also shared her thoughts on death and faith, saying she believed there was something after you died. Pictured in Los Angeles in 2018

“Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” Easterling wrote.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” he added.

Olivia’s death was announced Monday by her husband John Easterling on her social media pages. “Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” he wrote.

The family asked for donations to her cancer organization, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in lieu of flowers.

The actress famously defeated breast cancer twice, but was diagnosed again in 2017.

She spent the last few years at home campaigning for animal rights and raising money online for her charity.

She was also a strong campaigner for the use of medical cannabis for treatment in Australia.