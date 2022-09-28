Chloe Grace Moretz talks meme with altered photo of her likening her to Family Guy cartoon

Chloe Grace Moretz has admitted that a viral meme of hers caused her to withdraw from the spotlight.

The Carrie actress, 25, told hunger magazine that an internet prank in which her photo was altered to make her look like a leggy Family Guy character resulted in her suffering from body dysmorphism.

“I remember sitting there thinking, ‘My body is being used as a joke and it’s something I can’t change who I am, and it’s being posted all over Instagram,” she told the publication.

Hurtful: In a new interview with Hunger magazine, actress Chloe Grace Moretz admitted that a viral meme comparing her to a Family Guy character caused her to withdraw from the spotlight; on the left she can be seen in the unaltered photo taken in NYC in 2016

The full picture: a man is seen admiring the woman in the little fuchsia dress

An image was posted on social media platforms of Chloe carrying pizza into a hotel next to the cartoon character Legs Go All the Way Up Griffin.

“This photo was manipulated into a Family Guy character with the long legs and short torso, and it was one of the most widely circulated memes at the time,” the actress told the publication about the 2016 snap.

In real life, Chloe looked chic in black shorts and black heels that showed off her figure.

But Moretz explained, “Everyone laughed at my body and I brought it up with someone and they said, ‘Oh shut up, it’s funny.'”

As a result, the blond beauty said that she became a “recluse”.

“To this day, when I see that meme, it’s something very difficult for me to overcome,” she admitted.

And she added that she felt “a little sad” about the experience that made her feel uncomfortable in public, although she did feel better if she pulled back.

‘[I was able to] I have so many experiences that people have not photographed,” she commented at length, “but at the same time it made me very anxious when I was photographed. My heart rate would rise and I would hyperventilate.’

At work: Chloe was spotted this summer working on the new movie The Ballad of Ruby Salem in New York City

She opened up even more, explaining, “It took a layer of something I used to enjoy, which was getting dressed and going to a carpet and taking a picture, and that made me super self-conscious.

“I think body dysmorphism – which we all deal with in this world – is extrapolated by the problems of social media. It’s a headf**k.’

Speaking of the past 24 months in general, she said, “To say the past two years have been transformative is an understatement to say the least,” Moretz said. ‘I’m a very different girl than I was. I feel like a woman now.’

Chloe’s reflection came in the magazine’s Celebrity Issue, which also interviewed other stars such as Travis Barker and Lili Reinhart.