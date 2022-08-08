Chloe Grace Moretz celebrates the birthday of a close friend during a visit to Disneyland

Chloe Grace Moretz shared several shots and a video taken during her trip to Disneyland to her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon.

The 25-year-old actress seemed to be making the most of her time in the Magic Kingdom as she celebrated the birthday of one of her close friends.

The artist also wrote a short note in the caption of her post describing her journey as “a truly magical day, in the most magical place on earth.”

Moretz wore a white T-shirt tucked into matching shorts during her time at the theme park.

The Dark Shadows cast member also wore a blue pinstripe button-up shirt that added a bit of color to her outfit.

The performer was carrying a black bag slung over her right shoulder.

Her gorgeous blond hair fell to her shoulders and matched her outerwear well.

Moretz shared several photos taken in Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed areas.

In one of her photos, she was seen waiting to go for a ride with her friends.

The actress also added a photo of her preparing to watch a television set up in one of the area’s attractions.

She continued with a photo of herself as she prepared to watch the World Of Color show at Disneyland California Adventure.

While she seemed to be enjoying her time in the Magic Kingdom, Moretz is currently preparing for the release of the upcoming series The Peripheral.

The film is based on William Gibson’s novel of the same name, which was published in 2014.

The show will focus on a young woman who discovers a connection to another reality and gradually discovers her dark future.

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid actress will play the show’s protagonist, Flynne Fisher.

Other cast members include artists such as Jack Reynor, Eli Goree, and Adelind Horan.

Development on The Peripheral began in 2018, and Moretz was added to the cast two years later.

The shooting took place at various locations and was officially concluded last November.

The Peripheral is currently premiering on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform later this year.