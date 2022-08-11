Chloe Ferry slips her incredible figure into a VERY skimpy blue bikini as she soaks up the sun

She is no stranger to presenting her phenomenal figure in skimpy ensembles.

And Chloe Ferry did it again on Thursday showing off her curves in a tiny blue bikini as she enjoyed a dip in her garden pool.

On Instagram, the Geordie Shore star, 26, looked incredible as she formed a storm in the sassy two-piece dress that caught glimpses of her underbust and peachy bum.

Chloe brushed her blonde locks off her face and into a messy ponytail, and despite enjoying the water, the stunner wore a totally glamorous face.

The reality star was in her element as she made the most of the beautiful weather and contributed her tan in the comfort of her own backyard in Newcastle.

Joining her sizzling snaps, Chloe wrote, “Do not disturb,” as her fans rush to shower her with compliments in the comments.

It comes after last week Chloe spoke out about receiving a botched fox eye facelift that she claimed left her with painful red scars.

The star said she needed hospital treatment after undergoing the controversial cosmetic procedure seven months ago.

Chloe recently took to Instagram to share photos and a video of her battered face, which she said was taken in the two months following the procedure.

The fox eye lift, also known as the fox eye threat lift, lifts the edges of the eyebrows with a gentle threat, aiming to mimic the look of the surgical fox eye lift without the need for surgery.

But Chloe wasn’t left with the results she hoped for, with the sides of her face looking swollen, while she had a dent in the center of the scars.

Referring to former Big Brother roommate Ryan Ruckledge who went through the same procedure and had a similar experience, Chloe wrote online: “I’ve been putting this off for a while now, but after seeing Ryan talk about the fox eye trend this morning, I feel like that I should tell everyone about my experience and what happened to myself.

“I had the same procedure as Ryan did seven months ago and to this day I have terrible scars on my face that may never go away.

‘I see this procedure becoming more and more popular. This may not happen to everyone, but since I have scars seven months later, I just wanted to take to social media to let everyone know what happened to myself.

She added: ‘I know there are worse things going on in the world, but I thought I should talk about it now that I have scars seven months later.

“I never judge myself or anything, but the only thing I ever liked about myself was that I had good skin and now have scars.

“My job is all the time filming on TV, photo shoots, etc. and now I’m so aware of the impact this has had on me.”

Chloe was seen looking at herself in the mirror in her videos, pointing out that she had a ‘dent’ in the side of her face.

She said she originally posted the clips two months after she had the procedure, but deleted her posts.

Chloe explained, “I’ve been putting off this video for so long. I recorded it after two months beforehand, but quickly deleted it.’

In tears she went on: “I kept putting it off and on because I know that when I talk about this stuff I just get a reaction to myself, it always puts more stress on myself so I just have it postponed for so long.

‘I’m so tired of it now. I was with my mother this morning and I said, ‘I have to come here and say something.’ She said, “Chloe, the side of your face, you can actually see your scar.”

‘I never judge myself. I never give myself credit. All I ever say about myself is that I have very beautiful skin.

Honest: She decided to speak out after undergoing the procedure to make people question whether they wanted to do the same and possibly experience the same

“I know I get so many people who say, ‘Well, it’s your own fault. You shouldn’t have done it.’ I know! I wish I had never done it. If I could turn back time now, I would literally turn it back in an instant.

“But when I got that treatment, I didn’t expect to have a permanent scar and a dent in the side of my face. I didn’t expect that at all.’

She concluded: ‘I know there are much worse things going on in the world, but I just want to make people aware that it didn’t work out for me.

“That’s not to say it won’t work for you, it could be fine, but a lot of people I’ve talked to, and of course my experience with it, I’ve just had absolute hell.

“I’ve been to the hospital, I’ve had tablets.”

Last year, Chloe insisted she was ‘done’ with plastic surgery, after spending £50,000 on procedures to transform her appearance.

She admitted she became “obsessed” with going under the knife after first appearing on the MTV show in 2015 and seeing her co-star Charlotte Crosby strengthen her lips.

Upsetting: Chloe was in tears when she spoke about her experience, saying she wanted to speak sooner but decided not to