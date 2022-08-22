Chloe Ferry shows off her TINY waist as she celebrates her one stone weight loss

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry has revealed that she has been molding and dropping a rock in recent weeks.

On Friday, the 26-year-old shared some photos of herself and her stripped-down physique, saying she now feels ready to celebrate her birthday in Ibiza.

Chloe shows off her petite waist and serious underbust in a black PVC bikini top as she reveals the difference in her shape on Instagram on Friday.

“Dangerous women (sic),” her message read.

In another image, Chloe poses in a pair of red high-waisted bikini bottoms and goes braless in a yellow long-sleeved crop top.

“One stone down,” was her message.

“Ibiza is ready for my birthday,” she added.

“You’re beautiful the way you are, Chloe doesn’t have to change yourself ❤️ (sic),” a fan commented below.

In June, Chloe was criticized by fans for attributing her weight loss to a weight-loss aid plan, despite her history of cosmetic procedures.

At the time, the reality star took to Instagram to explain her 10-day Herbalife eating plan, along with a few photos showing her changing figure.

Despite telling her fans that “changing her lifestyle” and adopting the Herbalife plan helped her lose weight, many of Chloe’s followers were quick to invite her, claiming that her appearance was “all was due to surgery.

In her post, Chloe shared two snaps showing off her body both before and after adopting her weight loss plan, with her recent post showing her petite waist in a white crop top.

The reality star wrote a lengthy caption describing how she was adjusting to her new regime, before explaining how she would be offering the plan to her followers.

She wrote: ‘I’m nervous but excited to share this. In the past four years I have made changes in my lifestyle. I always wanted to stay in good shape, but have fun at the same time.

“So I’ve tried different things. Some were ok, most didn’t work, but what worked great for me was my plan with Herbalife.

“Herbalife is something I’ve always been doing for over 3 years now. I haven’t been perfectly on schedule…some days I get completely off track, but I know the next day I can just jump back on schedule and feel great again! (that’s why i love it so much)

“The plan is so easy to follow, the products taste great and they are so convenient.”

Chloe then went on to talk about Herbalife’s offering that she would be sharing with her followers through her Ferry Lifestyle brand.

Done: Last year Chloe insisted she was ‘done’ with plastic surgery, after spending £50,000 on procedures to transform her appearance

But despite her excitement at launching the promotion, many of Chloe’s followers were quick to flood the comment section with criticism, noting that the star’s figure had been acquired in much more artificial ways.

One wrote: ‘I love you Chloe. But don’t do this. Very misleading. People get depressed when they try everything to lose weight.

“Be honest about your actual transformation. It’s okay to be honest. You have had surgery and are now living a healthier life.’

‘This is a disgrace. Herbalife is not responsible for achieving these results. Yes, you may have tried, but the above is the result of cosmetic surgery,” wrote a third disgruntled fan.

Last year, Chloe insisted she was ‘done’ with plastic surgery after spending £50,000 on procedures to transform her appearance.

She admitted she became “obsessed” with going under the knife after first appearing on the MTV show in 2015 and seeing Charlotte Crosby’s improved lips.

She admitted this week that she’s done most of the work of the entire cast, but plans to quit now as she hopes to be taken more seriously.

‘I am in a new chapter of my life. I want to be taken more seriously,” she told Closer magazine.

“As soon as I started the show in 2015, I was obsessed with surgery. When I met Charlotte and saw her lips I thought ‘I NEED THEM!’ and now I’ve done most of the cast’s work.

‘For the first time in ages I’m really happy with the way I look. I feel I look good. And I really don’t think I’ll be having surgery again – I feel done with that now.’