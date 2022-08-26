Chloe Ferry shows off her incredible figure and shapely derriere in a tiny G-string bikini in Ibiza

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry revealed she lost 1st for her wild birthday celebrations in Ibiza.

And the 25-year-old put her incredible figure on display on the Spanish party island on Thursday.

Chloe looked nothing short of sensational as she showed off her curvaceous derriere in a white G-string bikini, which she paired with bold see-through pants.

Chloe’s pants were high-waisted and left little to the imagination.

Showing off a deep golden tan, she had her long blond locks out and over her shoulders and wore a full face of makeup.

The busty blonde paired the look with gold aviator shades and gold jewelry.

The reality TV star posed for photos at sunset while partying at the Blue Marlin club and appeared to be having a ball.

Before flying to Ibiza, Chloe revealed she had lost a rock for her birthday.

She shared a series of snaps last week to show off her weight loss and said she was ready to celebrate.

In a snap, Chloe showed off her petite waist and serious underbust in a black PVC bikini top.

“Dangerous women (sic),” her message read.

In another image, Chloe posed in a pair of red high-waisted bikini bottoms and goes braless in a yellow long-sleeved crop top.

“One stone down,” was her message.

“Ibiza is ready for my birthday,” she added.

“You’re beautiful the way you are, Chloe doesn’t have to change yourself ❤️ (sic),” a fan commented below.

In June, Chloe was criticized by fans for attributing her weight loss to a weight-loss aid plan, despite her history of cosmetic procedures.

At the time, the reality star took to Instagram to explain her 10-day Herbalife eating plan, along with a few photos showing her changing figure.

Despite telling her fans that “changing her lifestyle” and adopting the Herbalife plan helped her lose weight, many of Chloe’s followers were quick to call her out by claiming that her appearance was “all was due to surgery.

In her post, Chloe shared two snaps showing off her body both before and after adopting her weight loss plan, with her recent post showing her petite waist in a white crop top.

One wrote: ‘I love you Chloe. But don’t do this. Very misleading. People get depressed when they try everything to lose weight.

“Be honest about your actual transformation. It’s okay to be honest. You have had surgery and are now living a healthier life.’

‘This is a disgrace. Herbalife is not responsible for achieving these results. Yes, you may have tried, but the above is the result of cosmetic surgery,” wrote a third disgruntled fan.

Last year, Chloe insisted she was ‘done’ with plastic surgery after spending £50,000 on procedures to transform her appearance.

She admitted she became “obsessed” with going under the knife after first appearing on the MTV show in 2015 and seeing Charlotte Crosby’s improved lips.

She admitted this week that she’s done most of the work of the entire cast, but plans to quit now as she hopes to be taken more seriously.

‘I am in a new chapter of my life. I want to be taken more seriously,” she told Closer magazine.

“As soon as I started the show in 2015, I was obsessed with surgery. When I met Charlotte and saw her lips I thought ‘I NEED THEM!’ and now I’ve done most of the cast’s work.

‘For the first time in ages I’m really happy with the way I look. I feel I look good. And I really don’t think I’ll be having surgery again – I feel ready for that now.’