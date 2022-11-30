Chloe Ferry sets pulses racing in a plunging black bodysuit – after splitting with Johnny Wilbo

<!–

New single Chloe Ferry showed off her breathtaking figure in a series of sizzling Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

The Geordie Shore star, 27, slipped into a plunging black bodysuit as she created a storm for her 3.8 million followers back home.

It comes just hours after MailOnline exclusively revealed that the stunner had split from her on-off boyfriend Johnny Wilbo for the second time.

The form-fitting outfit had long sleeves and a striking zip, which Chloe partially opened to show off her enviable assets.

The reality star stared seductively into the camera before turning to show off her surgically enhanced bum.

Chloe accentuated her features with a gorgeous makeup palette and allowed her blonde locks to fall in loose curls over her shoulders.

She first parted ways with 25-year-old Johnny in September when she accused him of messaging other girls behind her back.

But the following month, they were seen partying together when they secretly reunited and decided to give the relationship another try.

Despite their best efforts, a friend of the couple has now claimed that the influencer is “gutted” that it didn’t work out, but that they will remain friends.

A source told MailOnline: “Chloe and Johnny have sadly ended their relationship but will remain good friends.

“Chloe is bummed it didn’t work out, but knows it’s the right decision for both of them.

“As Christmas approaches, Chloe plans to surround herself with family and friends over the holiday season as a welcome distraction and focus on her business.”

She decided to give the relationship another go, with insiders saying that Johnny was partying with her.

A source told The sun: “Chloe hooked up with Johnny, but he really hurt her.

“She was so hurt by ex Sam (Gowland), she found it hard to trust anyone again, but after hanging out with Johnny and giving him that trust, which it then betrayed, it broke her.

“She doesn’t want anyone to know, but it’s baby steps. She’s trying to hold herself back and take it easy, even though she loves him.’

It was alleged that the couple’s relationship deteriorated over the summer before deciding to go their separate ways.

That’s what an insider told me The sun: “Johnny was doing really well, but this summer everything started to come crashing down and last week it came to a head.

“There were some really big lines and there was a lot of commotion everywhere. Chloe will tell what happened when she’s ready, but she’s already scrambling to her feet and moving past it.’

It comes after Chloe claimed she’s “never met anyone” like her ex Owen Warner and that she hoped the I’m A Celebrity hunk would be crowned King of the Jungle.

It was reported last November that the reality star started dating Johnny, five months after splitting from Hollyoaks star Owen.