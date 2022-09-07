Chloe Ferry sets pulses racing for sizzling Instagram snaps

<!–

She is no stranger to surprising her fans with scantily clad snaps on her social media.

And Chloe Ferry was at it again when she showed off her dazzling curves in another sexy look in her latest Instagram post on Tuesday.

The reality star, 27, turned up the heat in a revealing lace bodysuit as she showed off her peachy bum in an additional image.

Busty: Chloe Ferry showed off her dazzling curves in a lace bodysuit in her latest Instagram post on Tuesday

The Geordie Shore star looked sensational in the steamy images as she sported a touch of makeup to highlight her beautiful features.

She wore a diamond crucifix necklace as she showed off a glowing color in the fitted garment.

The social media star radiated confidence as she whipped up a storm from her bedroom, while fully displaying her ample assets.

She captioned the snap: “Light on or light off baby.”

Pert: The reality star, 27, turned up the heat in a revealing lace bodysuit as she showed off her peach bum in an additional image

Chloe’s snaps come after she celebrated her birthday last week.

The former MTV star couldn’t help but smile as she toasted her 27th birthday surrounded by red balloons and presents.

The reality star looked incredible in a figure hugging the number as she shaped her blonde locks into loose waves.

Chloe posed for some photo cards and held a large cheesecake covered in roses and a golden ‘happy birthday’ sign on it.

Birthday girl! Chloe radiated confidence in a red and black lace mini dress as she posed for Instagram snaps on her birthday last week

The beauty captioned the post “Birthday Girl,” before receiving celebratory messages from TOWIE star Gemma Collins, Love Islander Kady McDermott and singer Amelia Lily.

Chloe’s beau Johnny Wilbo, who put out the lavish embellishments, shared a video on his Instagram story of the star opening her presents.

Chloe later sat down on the couch and unpacked a Selfridges box of ‘the perfume I wanted’.

She said, ‘Oooo I love this one, this is my favorite. F****** hell £215 wow’.

On her way to her next present, the TV personality got a new vacuum cleaner and joked that Johnny “always gets the essentials.”