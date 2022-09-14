Chloe Ferry reveals ex-boyfriend Johnny Wilbo was messaging other girls behind her back

Chloe Ferry revealed the reason behind her split from Johnny Wilbo in an Instagram Stories update on Wednesday.

The Geordie Shore star, 27, revealed she was single on Monday, sharing a photo of herself in her underwear with the caption: ‘SINGLE Chloe is the best Chloe.’

And now she has revealed the circumstances surrounding their breakup, explaining that Johnny “messaged countless girls without my knowledge.”

She wrote: “As you may all know, there are rumors that my partner Johnny is texting countless girls without my knowledge.

“These rumors are true and Johnny is no longer my partner but is now my ex-partner.

“There’s a lot going on in my life for this extra pain, so I could ask you all to stop informing me about more information.”

“One message to one girl is enough for me and I don’t want to see it again. I want to thank you all for the messages and the continued support from everyone.’

She continued: ‘But from now on it’s only going up for me. We all have sex, we all have problems and we all break up.’

“But I’ve had my share and I told myself I wouldn’t give a second chance after my ex!”

‘I’m going to focus on myself, my family, my friends and work commitments while I’m a bad b****.

“PS never let a man treat you like shit, know your worth.”

It is rumored that the couple’s relationship deteriorated over the summer before they decided to go their separate ways.

An insider told The sun: ‘It was going really well with Johnny, but this summer everything started to come crashing down and last week it came to a head.

“There were some really big lines, and a lot of upset. Chloe will tell what happened when she’s ready, but she’s already scrambling up and past it.’

Johnny has since deactivated his Instagram page.

It comes after Chloe shared her plans to raise a big family with Johnny in June of this year, declaring that she “always said I was going to have 10 kids!”

The reality star has been dating her husband Johnny since November and in a new interview with Poet magazine told how much she “trusts” him.

But despite her future baby plans, Chloe admitted it’s “too early” to marry her beau, though she added that Johnny would marry her immediately if he could.

Chloe shared how she feels broody and shared her dreams of starting a family with her boyfriend, but not for another two years.

She said, “I wouldn’t have missed the Charlotte (Crosby’s) unveiling for the world. I’m very excited for her – it’s making me a little broody, but I’m not going to have kids yet, I’m going to wait two years. I’ve always said I’d have ten children, but now I think it’s more likely to be nine!’

Chloe also addressed recent engagement rumors after posing with a sparkly ring on her finger, with the star insisting she’s not ready to walk down the aisle yet.

She shared: ‘I’m not engaged. I know Johnny wants to ask me 100 percent, I can see – he’s really bad at keeping surprises! But I think it’s a bit fast at the moment. If he could marry me now, he would, so I’m the one putting the blocks on it.”

After a string of failed relationships and betrayed by her former partners, Chloe added to the publication that she could definitely trust her current partner after years of feeling “insecure.”

“It’s going so well and I got really happy,” she said. ‘I have been cheated on in the past, which has made me very insecure. It’s different with Johnny. I could trust him in a room full of strippers – he’d put his head down!’

The TV personality was quick to emphasize that the most important thing in a relationship is “trust,” although the sassy star joked that the fact that he “has a big one” is an obvious help.

It was reported last November that the reality star began dating Johnny, five months after the split from Hollyoaks star Owen Warner.

It was Chloe’s most serious relationship since her divorce from her former co-star Sam Gowland in February 2020.