Chloe Ferry looks incredible in a red lace mini dress as she celebrates her birthday

Chloe Ferry radiated confidence in a red and black lace mini dress as she posed for Instagram snaps on her birthday on Wednesday.

The former Geordie Shore star couldn’t help but smile as she celebrated her 27th birthday surrounded by red balloons and presents.

The reality star looked incredible in the figure hugging the number as she shaped her blonde locks into loose waves.

Birthday girl! Chloe Ferry radiated confidence in a red and black lace mini dress as she posed for Instagram snaps on her birthday on Wednesday

Chloe posed for some photo cards and held a large cheesecake covered in roses and a golden ‘happy birthday’ sign on it.

The beauty captioned the post “Birthday Girl,” before receiving celebratory messages from TOWIE star Gemma Collins, Love Islander Kady McDermott and singer Amelia Lily.

Chloe’s beau Johnny Wilbo, who put out the lavish embellishments, shared a video on his Instagram story of the star opening her presents.

Celebrate: The former Geordie Shore star couldn’t hold back her smile as she celebrated her 27th birthday surrounded by red balloons and presents

Chloe later sat down on the couch and unpacked a Selfridges box of ‘the perfume I wanted’.

She said, ‘Ooo, I love this one, this is my favorite. F****** hell £215 wow’.

On her way to her next present, the TV personality got a new vacuum cleaner and told Johnny that he “always gets the essentials.”

Yummy: Chloe was spoiled with some photo cards and a huge cheesecake topped with golden strawberries and red roses

‘F******* hell £215 wow’: Chloe’s beau Johnny Wilbo shared a video on his Instagram story of her opening her gifts, including a Selfridges box of ‘the perfume I wanted’

Spoiled: On the way to her next present, the TV personality got a new vacuum cleaner and told Johnny he ‘always gets the essentials’

Last week, Chloe flew to Ibiza to celebrate on the party island with friends and Geordie Shore co-stars Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson.

The beauty looked incredible as she posed for snaps in a brown bikini and matching ruffled cover-up.

She straightened her poker blonde locks and wore a large dazzling white hat with her name written on the front.

Before flying to Ibiza, Chloe revealed she had lost a rock for her birthday.

Chloe received birthday messages from TOWIE star Gemma Collins, Love Islander Kady McDermott and singer Amelia Lily