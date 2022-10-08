Chloe Ferry looks incredible as she enjoys night out with Sophie Kasaei in Manchester

Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei made sure all eyes were on them as they enjoyed a night out at The Ivy restaurant in Manchester on Saturday.

Geordie Shore star Chloe, 27, showed off her stunning figure in a figure-hugging black crop top with a cropped detail.

The piece emphasized her tight midriff, while Chloe also wore matching leggings as she enjoyed a night out on the town with her boyfriend.

The Celebs Go Dating star added height to her frame with a pair of heels and complimented her outfit with a black handbag.

Chloe wore a light makeup palette and completed her look by letting her blonde locks fall loosely over her shoulders.

Former Geordie Shore star Sophie looked fabulous in a dark blue corset with a plunging neckline.

The beauty, 32, also wore gray high-waisted trousers and a pair of white open-toed heels.

The star wore a matching handbag, gold necklace and matching earrings.

The outing comes after Chloe recently broke up with now ex-boyfriend Johnny Wilbo.

She took to Instagram three weeks ago to announce the news to her fans, along with a photo of herself in her underwear, and wrote: “SINGLE Chloe is the best Chloe.”

It is rumored that the couple’s relationship deteriorated over the summer before they decided to go their separate ways.

An insider told The sun: ‘It was going really well with Johnny, but this summer everything started to come crashing down and last week it came to a head.

“There were some really big lines, and a lot of upset. Chloe will tell what happened when she’s ready, but she’s already scrambling up and past it.’

She has since revealed the circumstances surrounding their breakup, explaining: “As you may all know, there are rumors that my partner Johnny is texting countless girls without my knowledge.

“These rumors are true and Johnny is no longer my partner but is now my ex-partner.

“There’s a lot going on in my life for this extra pain, so I could ask you all to stop informing me about more information.”

Chloe had previously shared her plans to start a big family with Johnny in June of this year, stating that she “always said I was going to have 10 kids!”

The reality star began dating Johnny since November and revealed how much she “trusts” him in a new interview with Closer magazine.