Chloe Ferry flaunts her incredible figure in a PVC bikini at LooseFest

Chloe Ferry turned heads when she attended the LooseFest music festival on Saturday with fellow Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei in Newcastle.

The TV personality, 26, put on a very busty show in a black PVC bikini top which she paired with tight leather pants.

The figure-hugging ensemble and a horizontal belt around her slim waist accentuated her enviable hourglass figure.

Stunners: Chloe Ferry (center) flaunted her incredible figure in a PVC bra and slacks as she joined fellow Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei (right) at the LooseFest music festival in Newcastle on Saturday (pictured with former Corrie actress Kimberly Hart-Simpson)

The stunner slipped her feet into a pair of Dr Martens boots and completed the dazzling look with futuristic sunglasses.

Chloe opted for a glamorous makeup palette and wore her bleached blonde locks in a half-up, half-down style.

LooseFest is one of the biggest music festivals ever in Northern England and features headliners like The Black Eyed Peas and Joel Corry, whom Geordie Shore star Sophie once dated.

To her Instagram Stories earlier in the day, the reality star showed off her look in more detail as she went through hair and makeup before heading to the festival.

The busty beauty danced around with friends before later posing for the camera up a storm.

She captioned a sultry snap: “Three girls a rave.”

Meanwhile, fellow TV star Sophie, 32, looked stunning in a form-fitting, stripped-down mini dress.

She adds a rock and roll element to the look with a pair of motorcycle boots and lets her auburn locks fall to her shoulders in a soft wave.

The duo were joined by friend and former Corrie actress, Kimberly Hart-Simpson, 35, who stunned in a bejeweled gray bralette and black cargo pants.

Girls: Also at the end was former Corrie actress Kimberley Hart-Simpson (left) and Geordie Shore’s Bethan Kershaw (left)

Pals: Chloe (left) and Bethan (right) held hands as they walked across the field to the music stage

The beauty wore her bleached blonde hair straight while keeping warm with an oversized coat draped loosely over her shoulders.

Bethan Kershaw, 27, wowed in a semi-sheer lime mini dress, showing off her thong bodysuit underneath.

The reality star commanded attention as she completed the look with white cowboy boots and a wide-brimmed hat adorned with crystals.

Friends: Terry Blackburn Chloe Ferry joins friends Kimberly Hart-Simpson, Sophie Kasaei, Abbie Holborn, Bethan Kershaw and Tahlia Chung at LooseFest

DJ: LooseFest is one of the biggest music festivals in the North of England and features headliners such as Joel Corry (pictured) – who Geordie Shore star Sophie once dated

Babes: Elsewhere, Geordie Shoe alumni Abbie Holborn (left) and Tahlia Chung (right) showed their impeccable sense of style

Boogie wonderland: Meanwhile, former Love Islander Rebecca Gormley put on an animated display while enjoying the music

Stylish: She showed off her incredible figure in the halterneck mini dress with rainbow swirl pattern, with a keyhole cutout and matching sleeves

Elsewhere, Geordie Shoe alumni Abbie Holborn and Tahlia Chung showcased their impeccable sense of style while making the most of the warm weather.

While Abbie opted for a black jumpsuit, her co-star Tahlia kept it casual in a bold red tracksuit.

Meanwhile, former Love Islander Rebecca Gormley put on an animated display as she enjoyed the music.

The brunette beauty, who was featured in the 2020 series, opted for a form-fitting mini dress as she kicked her legs in the air and flashed the peace sign.