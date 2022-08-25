Chloe Ferry flaunts her figure in a leotard and kisses beau Johnny Wilbo ahead of Ibiza trip

She has revealed that she has been molding and dropping a rock over the past few weeks.

And Chloe Ferry proudly showed off her stripped-down physique in a form-fitting black leotard as she arrived at Newcastle airport ahead of her birthday trip to Ibiza.

The Geordie Shore star, 26, also shared a passionate kiss with boyfriend Johnny Wilbo as they parted ways after he dropped her off at the airport.

There she is! Chloe Ferry proudly showed off her stripped-down physique in a form-fitting black leotard as she arrived at Newcastle airport ahead of her birthday trip to Ibiza

Chloe looked incredible in the form-fitting ensemble, which highlighted her voluptuous rear and roomy assets.

She paired the leotard with Louis Vuitton flip flops, sunglasses and a gold chain handbag, and completed her look with a selection of gold jewellery.

The reality star also carried a large silver suitcase, no doubt crammed with a plethora of skimpy outfits that she will presumably show off to her fans in due course.

Loved up: The Geordie Shore star, 26, also shared a passionate kiss with boyfriend Johnny Wilbo as they said goodbye after he dropped her off at the airport

Chloe kept her blonde locks straight for her travels and emphasized her features with sleek makeup.

The salon owner was in a good mood for her trip when she showed a beaming smile as she climbed out of her car.

Chloe also posed for a fun snap with girlfriend Amelia Hewitt who turned heads in an ab-flashing green coordinate.

Holiday Ready: Chloe smiled as she prepared to fly to Ibiza to celebrate her upcoming 27th birthday

Work on it: Chloe looked incredible in the form-fitting ensemble, which emphasized her voluptuous rear and roomy assets

Trim: Chloe recently revealed that she has been molding and dropping a rock over the past few weeks

Fun: The TV star showed off the fruits of her labor in the form-fitting outfit

Goodbye for now: Chloe and Johnny shared a moment and chatted before she left for her girls trip to Ibiza

Plans: Chloe recently shared her plans to start a big family with boyfriend Johnny, stating that she “always said I was going to have 10 kids!”

Chloe recently shared her plans to start a big family with boyfriend Johnny, stating that she “always said I was going to have 10 kids!”

The TV star has been dating Johnny since November and revealed in a new interview with Closer magazine how much she “trusts” him.

Despite her future baby plans, Chloe admitted it’s “too early” to marry her lover, though she added that Johnny would marry her immediately if he could.

Travel style: She paired the leotard with Louis Vuitton flip flops, sunglasses and a gold chain handbag, and completed her look with a selection of gold jewelry

Looks good: Chloe kept her blonde locks poker straight during her travels and emphasized her features with sleek makeup

Luggage: The reality star also carried a large silver suitcase, no doubt crammed with a plethora of skimpy outfits that she will presumably show off to her fans in due course

Let’s Go: Chloe worked her muscles as she pulled her big luggage behind her

Ready to fly: The salon owner was in a good mood for her trip when she flashed a beaming smile as she climbed out of her car

Strike a pose: Chloe also posed for a fun snap with friend Amelia Hewitt who turned heads in an ab-flashing green co-ord

Girls trip! The ladies chatted excitedly as they went to their terminal

Meanwhile, on Friday, the TV star shared some photos of herself and her stripped-down physique, saying she now feels ready to celebrate her birthday in Ibiza.

Chloe shows off her petite waist and serious underbust in a black PVC bikini top as she reveals the difference in her shape on Instagram on Friday.

“Dangerous women (sic),” her message read.

New Look: On Friday, Chloe showed off her TINY waist and flashed a hint of underbust in a PVC bra as she showed off her weight loss ahead of her Ibiza birthday celebrations (pictured left and right, before her transformation)

In another image, Chloe poses in a pair of red high-waisted bikini bottoms and goes braless in a yellow long-sleeved crop top.

“One stone down,” was her message.

“Ibiza is ready for my birthday,” she added.

“You’re beautiful the way you are, Chloe doesn’t have to change yourself ❤️ (sic),” a fan commented below.