Chloe Ferry flaunts her curves in a semi-sheer bodysuit after splitting from boyfriend Johnny Wilbo

Chloe Ferry showed off her surgically enhanced curves on Thursday after she revealed that her boyfriend Johnny Wilbo had been texting other girls behind her back.

The Geordie Shore star, 27, slipped into a semi-sheer bodysuit for a series of sizzling clips shared on her Instagram Stories.

The newly single Chloe caused a storm in front of a full-length mirror in the sleek ensemble with black sleeves and a trim donating her ample belongings.

The dark body-con overlay accentuated her hourglass figure as she let her blonde locks fall to her shoulders.

The stunner wore a radiant makeup palette as she stared into her phone in an attempt to capture the perfect shot.

Chloe showed off her figure in her lavishly decorated bedroom as her French Bulldog puppy watched.

It comes after Chloe revealed the reason behind her split from Johnny in an Instagram Stories update on Wednesday.

The TV personality revealed on Monday that she was single by sharing a photo of herself in her underwear with the caption: ‘SINGLE Chloe is the best Chloe.’

And now she has revealed the circumstances surrounding their breakup, explaining that Johnny “messaged countless girls without my knowledge.”

She wrote: “As you may all know, there are rumors that my partner Johnny is texting countless girls without my knowledge.

“These rumors are true and Johnny is no longer my partner but is now my ex-partner.

“There’s a lot going on in my life for this extra pain, so I could ask you all to stop informing me about more information.”

“One message to one girl is enough for me and I don’t want to see it again. I want to thank you all for the messages and the continued support from everyone.’

She continued: ‘But from now on it’s only going up for me. We all have sex, we all have problems and we all break up.’

“But I’ve had my share and I told myself I wouldn’t give a second chance after my ex!”

‘I’m going to focus on myself, my family, my friends and work commitments while I’m a bad b****.

“PS never let a man treat you like shit, know your worth.”

It is rumored that the couple’s relationship deteriorated over the summer before they decided to go their separate ways.

An insider told The sun: ‘It was going really well with Johnny, but this summer everything started to come crashing down and last week it came to a head.

“There were some really big lines, and a lot of upset. Chloe will tell what happened when she’s ready, but she’s already scrambling up and past it.’

Johnny has since deactivated his Instagram page.

It comes after Chloe shared her plans to raise a big family with Johnny in June of this year, declaring that she “always said I was going to have 10 kids!”

The reality star and Johnny had been dating since November 2021.