Chloe Bailey sizzles as she shows off her hourglass curves in a tiny chainmail gold bikini

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chloe Bailey turned up the heat on Tuesday when she shared a sizzling TikTok video of herself scantily clad on the set of a photo shoot.

The Have Mercy hitmaker, 24, stunned in a petite chain mail gold thong bikini by Natalia Fedner, which showed off her gorgeous hourglass curves, including her slim midriff and toned legs.

“Just like honey,” Beyonce’s protege — who recently shared another adorable video of her almost tripping and falling during a sexy photoshoot — captioned the video and added a yellow heart emoji.

Her golden age! Chloe Bailey turned up the heat on Tuesday when she shared a sizzling TikTok video of herself scantily clad on the set of a photoshoot

Chloe – who forms half of the Chloe x Halle duo with her sister Halle Bailey, 22 – paired the outfit with a matching bell sleeve shrug.

The singer added height to the look with a pair of Kandee 24k gold platform mules, which showed off her white pedicure.

The Treat Me singer sported 1970s-inspired big hair and glam, rocking a voluminous afro.

Sizzling: The Have Mercy hitmaker, 24, stunned in a tiny chainmail gold thong bikini by Natalia Fedner, showing off her gorgeous hourglass curves

Details: Chloe – who forms half of the Chloe x Halle duo with her sister Halle Bailey, 22 – paired the outfit with a matching bell sleeve shrug

She completed the look with dramatic gold eyeshadow and cat-eye liner that drew attention to her magnetic eyes.

Chloe went for an all-gold look and accessorized the gold ensemble with some gold rings.

The Grammy-nominated singer’s video was set to Mariah Carey’s song Honey.

70s vibes: The Treat Me singer sported 70s-inspired big hair and glamour, rocking a voluminous afro

Meow! She completed the look with dramatic gold eyeshadow and cat-eye liner that drew attention to her magnetic eyes

Smiley: Chloe went for an all-gold look and accessorized the gold ensemble with some gold rings

Chloe and Halle initially gained recognition as singers about a decade ago with their joint YouTube channel, making them famous as Chloe X Halle.

Accompanied by none other than Beyonce herself, the musical duo has earned five Grammy nominations since 2018.

But the couple has been focusing on their own solo projects as of late and carving out their own separate paths in Hollywood.

Sister duo: Chloe and Halle initially gained recognition as singers about a decade ago with their joint YouTube channel, making them famous as Chloe X Halle; In the photo 2022

While Halle gears up for The Little Mermaid, Chloe prepares to debut as a solo artist with her upcoming album.

Chloe confirmed that she had completed her debut solo album E! Insider earlier in May, but gave no firm release date. “I’m just so proud of it and I love it,” she said excitedly.

The star has already given her fans a taste of things to come, releasing her viral hit single Have Mercy in September last year.