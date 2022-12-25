Chloe Bailey joins arms with a friend while doing some last-minute Christmas shopping

Chloe Bailey enjoyed some last-minute Christmas shopping in Beverly Hills on Saturday as she locked arms with a male friend.

The stunning singer, 24 — who oozed beauty last week in a Grecian dress — rocked a gray and black Fendi sweatshirt, black tights and flip flops as she walked down the street smiling ear to ear.

Bailey’s glossy black hair was styled in braids and pulled back in a low ponytail.

The young star’s male friend kept it casual in a gray sweatshirt and black slacks as he joined Chloe for some retail therapy.

On Friday, the beauty showed off her voluptuous curves a skimpy swimsuit for a beach day.

The young star shared a short video on her social media of her playfully walking herself down to the water in a thong bikini.

Chloe is the older sister of actress-singer Halle Bailey, 22, who will make her debut as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, set for release in May 2023.

The gifted and gorgeous sisters initially gained recognition as singers about a decade ago with their joint YouTube channel, making them famous as Chloe X Halle.

Accompanied by none other than Beyonce herself, the musical duo has earned five Grammy nominations since 2018.

But the couple has been focusing on their own solo projects as of late and carving out their own separate paths in Hollywood.

While Halle gears up for The Little Mermaid, Chloe prepares to debut as a solo artist with her upcoming album.

Chloe has already given her fans a taste of what’s to come by releasing her viral hit single, Have Mercy, in September last year.