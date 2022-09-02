Chloë Sevigny wows in a thigh-skimming LBD while promoting Bones & All during Venice Film Festival

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chloë Sevigny showed off her endless legs at a photocall for her latest film, Bones & All, at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Friday.

The actress, 47, wowed in a thigh-skimming little black dress with a textured asymmetrical bodice and a voluminous miniskirt.

The blonde beauty increased her height in a pair of black and gold studded heels as she posed for a series of red carpet snaps.

Stunning: Chloë Sevigny, 47, showed off her endless legs at a photo call for her latest film, Bones & All, at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Friday

Chloe smoothed her hair into a chic low bun and chose to keep her makeup very subtle for her look.

After arriving at the dock earlier, she shielded her eyes from the sun with stylish cat-eye sunglasses.

The film – which will premiere at the festival – will be presented in the official competition, Venezia 79, during the gala that runs from August 31 to September 10.

Radiant: The actress wowed in a thigh-length little black dress with a textured asymmetrical bodice and a voluminous mini skirt

Tight: after her earlier arrival at the jetty, she protected her eyes from the sun with stylish cat-eye sunglasses

Chloë’s role in the film is currently unknown, but Timothée Chalamet will play a character named Lee, while Taylor Russell will play the role of Maren.

Other cast members in the film that will soon premiere are Mark Rylance and Andre Holland.

Bones & All is based on Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same name, which was first published in 2015.

The film revolves around a couple of cannibals who become lovers and take a road trip across the United States.

Project: Chloë’s role in the film is currently unknown, but Timothée Chalamet will play a character named Lee, while Taylor Russell will play the role of Maren

Quirky: Timothée showed his eccentric sense of style when he joined Chloë on the red carpet

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.