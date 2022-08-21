Chipmakers caught in the crossfire of rising US-China geopolitical tensions

Last December, South Korean semiconductor company Magnachip reluctantly announced the demise of its proposed $1.4 billion merger with Chinese private equity firm Wise Road Capital.

Other than its listing on the New York Stock Exchange and a nominal corporate presence in Delaware, Magnachip has no substantial operations – in manufacturing, research and development or sales – in the US.

But that didn’t stop the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a body initially established in the 1970s to screen OPEC countries’ purchases of US strategic assets, from intervening in the merger.

In a move that took the global semiconductor industry by surprise, Cfius intervened in the merger, ruling it posed a potential risk to US national security, effectively nullifying the deal and leaving the industry cold-blooded.

“Cfius has traditionally been involved in traditional security issues like ports and infrastructure, yet it blocked the acquisition of this relatively small chip company that barely had a U.S. presence,” said Chris Miller, an assistant professor at Tufts University and author of Chip War: The Battle for the World’s Most Critical Technology. “That was a very important signal for the entire industry.”

The Magnachip case is an example of how rising tensions between the US and China are affecting chipmakers, who are increasingly pressured to join Washington as it tries to counter China’s rise as a technological power. .

The companies are competing for billions of dollars in US subsidies through the $280 billion Chips and Sciences Act and don’t want to be caught out by restrictions from an increasingly aggressive White House.

When it comes to getting around US regulations, China moves like water around rocks

The Financial Times reported this month that Korean semiconductor titans Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are re-evaluating their investments in China in response to “guardrails” in legislation that prohibits recipients of US federal funding from expanding or upgrading their advanced chip capability in China. year.

Competitors, including Taiwanese TSMC and US chip makers Intel and Micron, all of which have manufacturing operations in China, are also under pressure to ramp up domestic production in the US, while Beijing is making it harder to obtain advanced semiconductor technology.

Pressure is likely to mount as US allies try to unite Korea, Taiwan and Japan behind a “Fab 4 chip alliance” designed to coordinate policies on research and development, grants and supply chains.

Korean chipmakers, traditionally reluctant to take sides in the technological rivalry between the US and China, have set the direction of the global semiconductor industry.

Samsung and SK Hynix have ramped up investment in US manufacturing facilities, even though they remain highly exposed to the Chinese market. South Korea exported $50 billion worth of chips to China last year, up 26 percent from 2020 and accounting for nearly 40 percent of the country’s total chip exports, according to the Korea International Trade Association.

But they share an almost total reliance on a small number of American, Japanese and European chip designers and equipment makers for the technology needed to produce advanced chips, leaving Washington influencing what Miller described as the “key bottlenecks in the semiconductor manufacturing process.” .”.

Those companies include US chip designers Cadence and Synopsis, Mentor Graphics, owned by Siemens, US equipment manufacturers Applied Materials and Lam Research, and ASML in the Netherlands, which makes the extreme ultraviolet lithography tools needed to produce state-of-the-art Dram memory chips.

“China has the market, but the US has the technology,” said Yeo Han-koo, who was South Korea’s trade minister until May. “Without technology you have no product. Without a market, at least you can find a way to diversify and identify alternatives.”

Neither Samsung nor SK Hynix, both of which specialize in the production of memory chips, manufacture their most advanced semiconductors in China.

China’s largest chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. announced last month that it had begun shipping advanced 7-nanometer semiconductors. However, analysts said that without access to the world’s most advanced equipment, SMIC would struggle to close the gap with Samsung and TSMC, which are major global suppliers of 5nm and 4nm chips.

A person close to TSMC, which dominates the global foundry chips market, said the US law is unlikely to have a dramatic effect, as the Taiwanese government already had restrictions on producing advanced chips in mainland China.

But Dylan Patel, chief analyst at SemiAnalysis, said US crash barriers would still have an impact when upgrading or expanding companies’ Chinese operations.

SK Hynix and Samsung would likely only keep their existing investments, Patel said. “As a result, the share of their production in China is likely to decrease significantly over time,” he said.

The dilemma for Korean and other chipmakers is how to make their turn from China to the US without provoking a backlash from Beijing, which has grown louder in its opposition to what US officials describe as “friendshoring.”

Recommended

“Disconnecting from such a large market is no different from commercial suicide,” read a headline last month in the Global Times, a state-owned national tabloid. “The US is now giving South Korea a knife and forcing it to do that.”

Still, Patel said China’s continued reliance on the chips and technologies from foreign groups meant that its influence was limited. “Beijing needs these chip imports for their own manufacturing industries. What are they going to do, stop making electronics in China?”

He said Washington could further increase the pressure by banning the export of chip-making equipment used to manufacture advanced Nand memory chips to Chinese factories, including those owned by foreign companies. Samsung and SK Hynix both have Nand memory chip factories in China.

David Hanke, a partner at Washington law firm ArentFox Schiff, which advises multinationals on competition issues in China, said chipmakers would be wise to heed the spirit of the Chips Act and not just the letter of the legislation itself.

“How much a company has contributed to China’s technological development will be examined,” Hanke said, noting that subsidies to chipmakers would be reviewed every two years by the US Department of Commerce.

“There will be a major optics problem for companies that play it too close to the edge of what this legislation allows.”

He added that companies should also consider the possibility that Washington will take an even more aggressive turn in the near future. Republicans are tipped to retake the House and possibly the Senate in November’s midterm elections.

“When it comes to evading US regulations, China moves like water around rocks. So it shouldn’t be a surprise if people on Capitol Hill start saying in a year or two that the current crash barriers were too weak.”

Additional reporting by Kathrin Hille in Taipei