Chipmaker Intel plans to lay off thousands of workers

Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely in the thousands, in light of a slowdown in the PC market.

The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News They reported this on Tuesday, citing people who were aware of the situation.

The company employed 113,700 people in July, when it cut its annual sales forecast by $11 billion after missing estimates for its second-quarter results.

Intel, based in Santa Clara, California, declined to comment on the job cuts when it was reached by DailyMail.com on Wednesday.

Intel, the largest semiconductor chip maker in the world by revenue, has performed relatively worse than the industry as a whole, with Intel shares down 52% so far this year

Intel has been battered by changing market trends, including the decline of traditional personal computers as smartphones and tablets become more popular.

Last quarter, worldwide PC shipments, including desktops and laptops, fell another 15 percent from a year ago, according to IDC.

Top computer makers Lenovo, HP, Dell and ASUS all saw sharp declines in shipments for the quarter, with only Apple being one of the top five manufacturers to see growth.

Other factors are weighing on the PC market as well, including inflation and supply chain issues, and the decline in remote work as offices and schools reopen after the pandemic.

A young Bill Gates, one of the pioneers of personal computing, is seen with an early PC in 1984. As smartphones and tablets increase, there is less demand for the personal computer

A display of Apple iPads is on display at a Costco warehouse in Thornton, Colorado in July. Apple uses its own silicon for the iPad, mainly based on the ARM architecture

The reported layoffs come at an inconvenient time for Intel, which recently lobbied Congress heavily for a $52 billion stimulus bill for chipmakers.

Last month, the company broke ground for its planned $20 billion semiconductor facilities in Ohio, in the presence of President Joe Biden.

In a speech at the event, Biden said he wants to bury the term “Rust Belt” and start calling it the “Silicon Heartland.”

To win the project, Ohio offered Intel about $2 billion in incentives, including a 30-year tax break.

Intel says that when the company’s two factories, known as fabs, open in 2025, the facility will employ 3,000 people with an average salary of about $135,000. It is expected that 7,000 construction workers will be needed to build the factories.

Last month, Intel broke ground for its planned $20 billion semiconductor facilities in Ohio, in the presence of President Joe Biden

In July, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said plans for the new plants will continue despite recent market headwinds the company has faced.

“You just don’t build factories like this on the basis of a few quarter cycles,” Gelsinger told Reuters at the time. “The semiconductor industry has doubled in the last ten years and I need capacity to grow into that opportunity.”

On Tuesday, Gelsinger released a memo to company employees outlining plans to create an in-house foundry model for outside customers and the company’s product lines.

A foundry company builds chips that other companies design and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is the top player in that field.

Until now, Intel has mainly built chips that it designed itself.