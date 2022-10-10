Chip embargo: US curbs will arrest development of Chinese tech

A new round of US restrictions on China’s access to US technology has arrived. Previous sanctions against Huawei nearly broke the Chinese smartphone and network equipment manufacturer. The latest restrictions threaten not only entire sectors, but also Beijing’s broader policy goals.

The most recent US measures include restrictions on the export of advanced chips used in artificial intelligence and restrictions on the sale of chip-making equipment to a Chinese company. The US has blacklisted more Chinese buyers.

Beijing has long wanted to become self-sufficient in making chips. It aims to become the world’s leading center for innovation in artificial intelligence by 2030. It also focuses on global leadership in electric cars. China wants to build a centralized data stronghold and network architecture. That requires stable access to the most advanced chips.

The timing is particularly bad for China. The largest chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. began mass production of 14nm chips last month. These processors are generations behind the latest types made by global peers such as Samsung and TSMC. Making them in volume nevertheless reduces China’s dependence on imports. It still has no alternative for importing the most advanced 3nm and 5nm chips.

Now mass production of any type of chip will become difficult. Local makers have been catching up quickly with design and development aspects of chipmaking in recent years. But the final stage — creating chips and etching the precise patterns onto silicon wafers — continues to rely heavily on imported equipment.

SMIC uses equipment made by US chip manufacturers Lam Research and Applied Materials. Secondary sanctions would extend to Dutch industry peer ASML, the world’s largest supplier of advanced chip-making equipment. The US has been putting pressure on the Netherlands since July to ban the sale of equipment to China. It is unclear whether China can continue to import chips from Taiwan’s TSMC, which also uses US equipment.

Shares in Chinese chipmakers, including SMIC and Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics, fell more than 4 percent on Monday, while the Hua Hong Semiconductor Group fell more than 9 percent. Those losses are not yet large enough to reflect the risk of restrictions lasting more than a few months. The arrested development of local artificial intelligence, data centers, electric and smart cars could easily prove to be the heaviest technological blow the US has dealt China.