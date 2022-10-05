Chinese ‘Zero-Covid’ zealots in hazmat suits point MACHINE GUNS at frightened families

The Lancet, one of the world’s most prestigious medical journals, has sensationally claimed that Covid may have leaked out of an American laboratory.

Revealing the results of a two-year investigation into the origins of the pandemic, the magazine’s team tasked with uncovering the truth stated that it was ‘plausible’ that the virus could have emerged in America.

It echoes the rhetoric of Beijing’s disinformation crusade, which sought to divert attention away from the infamous Wuhan site by pointing the finger at a military base in Maryland.

While mentioning the secretive lab, located just miles away from ‘ground zero’ of the pandemic, it said independent teams have also ‘yet to investigate’ US labs.

Authors claimed that the country’s National Institute for Health – responsible for conducting research into some of the world’s deadliest pathogens – had ‘refused to reveal details’ of its work.

Even as they debated the possibility that the virus arose naturally from an animal, the Lancet team said this may be in a creature ‘outside of China’.

Virologists told how they were “shocked at how fragrantly” the report ignored crucial evidence regarding the source of the virus. It was described as one of the Lancet’s ‘most shameful moments.’

Image: Wuhan Institute of Virology, where important data was allegedly deleted by Chinese scientists

It is not the first time the 198-year-old journal, under editor-in-chief Richard Horton, has been accused of supporting China’s narrative that Covid did not emerge within its borders.

Just as Covid began to spread, the journal published a letter from 27 experts praising Beijing’s ‘prompt, open and transparent sharing of data on this outbreak.’

These authors also attacked what they described as ‘conspiracy theories suggesting that Covid does not have a natural origin’, in a move that some saw as a blatant attempt to silence the debate over the lab leak.

It has also reportedly reported articles exploring the lab leak hypothesis as “false information” to social media giants and refused to publish articles criticizing China’s persecution of the Uyghur ethnic group.

The author of The Lancet’s Covid-19 Commission report, Professor Jeffrey Sachs, has previously been nicknamed ‘Xi’s propagandist’ for his pro-Beijing comments.

In June, he astonishingly told a conference in Madrid that he was ‘pretty convinced’ that the virus was the result of ‘American laboratory biotechnology’.

Professor Jeffrey Sachs repeated claims that American – not Chinese – scientists could be responsible for Covid’s creation (pictured here at a conference in Madrid earlier this year)

Lancet editor-in-chief Richard Horton has previously published pieces attacking ‘conspiracy theories’ that Covid could have been leaked from a Chinese lab

His claim was inevitably seized upon by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government, with officials claiming it warranted a ‘thorough investigation’.

Professor Sachs, who was twice named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world, admitted that “we don’t know for sure.”

“But there’s enough evidence that it should be investigated, and it’s not being investigated — not in the United States, not anywhere,” he added. ‘I think for the right reasons, they [US officials] won’t look under the rug too much.’

Professor Sachs has expressed other controversial pro-Beijing views, rejecting the government’s genocide of the Uyghur minority in northwest China.

Last month he appeared on a podcast hosted by Robert F Kennedy Jr, a prominent American anti-vaxxer, to discuss his views.

Independent virologists said Professor Sachs’ comments and actions had overshadowed the worthy research included in the new 58-page report, which was written by dozens of scientists.

This was explained by Professor Angela Rasmussen, who is a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization in Canada The telegraph Professor Sachs’ appearance on anti-vax platforms completely undermined the new report.

“This may be one of the Lancet’s most shameful moments in terms of its role as a steward and leader in communicating crucial findings about science and medicine,” she said.

Professor David Robertson, director of the University of Glasgow’s Center for Virus Research, said that while responses to Covids were still needed, there was no basis for US involvement.

“It is true that we have details to understand on the side of natural origin, for example the exact intermediate species involved, but that does not mean that there is … basis for the wild speculation that American labs were involved,” he added.

Professor Sachs said he stood by his earlier comments and that he personally oversaw the part of the paper dealing with the emergence of Covid.

The origins of Covid were just one aspect of the report, which warned countries around the world are still unprepared for future pandemics.

China itself has faced several accusations of covering up the origin of Covid.

Scientists are said to have deleted important databases and stifled independent investigations of the Wuhan laboratory.

The virus first started spreading from a wet market in the city of Wuhan, about eight miles from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which was working on dangerous coronaviruses.

Researchers who fell ill with a mysterious flu-like virus months before the official Covid timeline were reportedly silenced or disappeared.

The lab was known to conduct experiments with bat coronavirus strains similar to the one responsible for the pandemic in the months leading up to the pandemic.

In public, the mainstream media and academics in the West called the laboratory leak theory an unhinged conspiracy theory.

A disinformation campaign launched by the Chinese government last year claimed that Covid originated from a US military base in Maryland.

It gained considerable traction in China, but was widely seen as an outlandish counterclaim by the rest of the world.

In June, British government sources claimed that the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) privately believed that Covid started after a leak in China.

While the official WHO line on Covid’s origins is that ‘all hypotheses remain on the table’, the body’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is reported to offer a different explanation privately.

He was reported to have told a European politician that the most likely explanation for the origin of the virus was a catastrophic accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.

Unlike the UK, where almost all pandemic-era restrictions have been lifted, China is still keeping millions of people locked up in pursuit of a ‘zero-Covid’ strategy.

Around 30 cities in the country are completely or partially closed from this month.