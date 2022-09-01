Chinese tech giant buys Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream

Quantic Dream, the game developers behind titles like Detroit: Become Human and Heavy rainwas acquired by Chinese tech giant NetEase (via CNBC). In a blog postthe French game studio announced that it will continue to operate independently despite joining the company.

Although Quantic Dream has only had a handful of games to its name in its 25 years of existence, it is currently working on a new Star Wars: Eclipse action adventure game set in the era of the High Republic. The studio says the acquisition should help the team expand and “develop multiple projects simultaneously”.

NetEase is a China-based internet technology company with a growing division dedicated to PC, console and mobile games. It first became a minority shareholder in Quantic Dream in 2019, shortly after the release of Detroit: Becoming Human. Quantic Dream joins a growing list of game companies acquired by NetEase and marks the first studio in Europe.

In January, Netease supported a new studio from the makers of the Yakuza series and worked with the design lead on Halo Infinite to form Jar of Sparks. It too acquired Grasshopper Manufacturethe studio owned by Suda51 behind lollipop chainsaw and No more heroesand also invested in a studio run by precipitation veteran Jeff Gardiner. In China, the company publishes Blizzard titles such as: Diablo Immortal and World of Warcraft.