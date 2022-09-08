Chinese tech company appoints an AI-powered virtual humanoid ROBOT as its CEO

Online gaming and metavers company NetDragon Websoft has announced it has appointed a virtual humanoid robot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) as its CEO.

The robot manager, known as ‘Ms Tang Yu’, will serve as a ‘real-time data hub and analytical tool’ to support decision-making within the Chinese organization.

Tang Yu will lead the company’s main subsidiary, Fujian NetDragon Websoft, and will act as a symbol of his move to include AI in his management.

The technology company has become one of China’s most respected video game and mobile application developers since its founding in 1999.

It is responsible for online multiplayer games Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online, and the associated Android apps, along with Conquer Poker – Texas Hold’em.

In a press release from NetDragon Websoft, the appointment is a step to pioneer the use of AI to transform business management and take operational efficiency to a new level.

“Tang Yu’s appointment highlights the company’s ‘AI + management’ strategy and represents an important milestone for the company to become a ‘metaverse organization’.”

WHAT IS THE METAVERS? The ‘metaverse’ is a collection of virtual spaces where you can game, work and interact with others who are not in the same physical space as you. Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has been a leading voice on the concept, which is seen as the future of the internet and is said to blur the line between physical and digital. “You can hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create, and more,” says Meta.

NetDragon Websoft has not yet disclosed any important details about Tang Yu’s responsibilities and how they will help run the company.

However, it has been said that she will oversee operations within the “organizational and efficiency division” of the multi-billion dollar company.

The press release states, “Tang Yu will streamline process flow, improve job quality and speed execution.

Tang Yu will also serve as a real-time data hub and analytical tool to support rational decision-making in day-to-day operations and enable a more effective risk management system.

“In addition, Tang Yu is expected to play a vital role in developing talents and ensuring a fair and efficient workplace for all employees.”

NetDragon’s president, Dr. Dejian Liu, revealed that the company will continue to develop the algorithms behind Tang Yu to “transform into a metaverse-based working community.”

He said: “We believe AI is the future of business management, and our appointment of Ms. Tang Yu represents our commitment to truly embrace the use of AI to transform the way we run our business and ultimately drive our future strategic growth.” .’

NetDragon President, Dr. Dejian Liu (pictured), revealed that the company will develop the algorithms behind Tang Yu to “transform into a metaverse-based working community”

Earlier this year, researchers at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) determined that AI is equal to or better at hiring than human bosses.

They conducted a review of previous studies assessing the effectiveness of AI as a recruiting tool.

While AI had limited ability to predict employee outcomes after they were hired, AI is more “fair” and marked a substantial improvement over humans, they revealed.

AI also increases the fill rate for open positions and is “usually better than humans” at improving workplace diversity.

Fill rate refers to the number of vacancies that a company has filled in a given period, compared to the number of vacancies that have yet to be filled.

AI can be used in recruiting in a variety of ways, such as searching hundreds of resumes for a certain combination of keywords to narrow down applicants to those with the most relevant experience.

Another example is using chatbots to conduct a preliminary interview with a candidate before he or she can meet his or her future human employer.