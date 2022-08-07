Chinese, Taiwanese warships play high-seas ‘cat and mouse’ ahead of end of drills

Chinese and Taiwanese warships played “cat and mouse” on the high seas Sunday, hours before the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in response to a visit to Taiwan by the US house speaker.

Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governed island last week infuriated China, which responded with first test launches of ballistic missiles over the island’s capital and the severing of communications links with the United States.

About 10 warships from China and Taiwan sailed closely into the Taiwan Strait, with some Chinese ships crossing the median line, an unofficial buffer separating the two sides, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The island’s defense ministry said in a release that multiple Chinese military ships, planes and drones simulated attacks on the island and its navy. It said it had sent planes and ships to respond “appropriately”.

While Chinese troops “pressed” the border, as they did on Saturday, the Taiwanese side continued to watch closely and, where possible, deny the Chinese the opportunity to cross.

“The two sides are showing restraint,” said the person, who described the maneuvers as “cat and mouse” on the high seas.

“One side tries to cross, and the other gets in the way, forcing them into a more disadvantaged position to eventually return to the other side.”

Taiwan said its anti-ship missiles from the shore and its Patriot anti-aircraft missiles were on standby.

The Chinese exercises, centered at six locations on the island, started Thursday and will last until Sunday afternoon. The Chinese military said on Saturday it was conducting joint sea and air exercises north, southwest and east of Taiwan, with a focus on testing land attack and naval attack capabilities.

The United States called the exercises an escalation. “These activities are a significant escalation in China’s efforts to change the status quo. They are provocative, irresponsible and increase the risk of miscalculation,” said a White House spokesman.

“They are also at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which the world expects.”

‘harmful peace’

China has cut communications with the United States through various channels as part of its response to Pelosi’s visit, including between military theater commandos and on climate change.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of taking “irresponsible” steps and abandoning the priority of a peaceful solution towards the use of force.

The Taiwanese military said on Saturday that the Chinese ships and planes participating in the exercises carried out a simulated attack on the island that China claims as its territory.

Taiwan’s defense ministry later said its forces scrambled fighter jets to warn 20 Chinese planes, including 14 that crossed the median line. It also discovered 14 Chinese ships operating around the Taiwan Strait.

The ministry released a photo of Taiwanese sailors closely monitoring a nearby Chinese ship.

Taiwan’s forces fired flares Friday to warn drones flying over the Kinmen Islands and unidentified aircraft flying over the Matsu Islands. Both archipelagos are close to the Chinese coast.

“China’s military exercises have unilaterally changed the current situation in the region and seriously damaged peace in the Taiwan Strait,” the ministry said.

‘Don’t rush’

Pelosi, a longtime China critic and political ally of US President Joe Biden, arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday for the highest visit to the island by a US official in decades, despite Chinese warnings. She said her visit showed a relentless commitment by the US to support Taiwan’s democracy.

“The world is faced with a choice between autocracy and democracy,” she said. She also stressed that her trip was “not about changing the status quo in Taiwan or the region”.

Taiwan has been self-governing since 1949, when Mao Zedong’s communists took power in Beijing after defeating Chiang Kai-shek’s Kuomintang nationalists in a civil war, leading them to retreat to the island.

China says its relations with Taiwan are an internal matter and reserves the right to bring the island under its control, if necessary by force. Taiwan rejects China’s claims that only the Taiwanese people can decide their future.

During a visit to the Philippines, Blinken said the United States had heard concerns from allies about what he called China’s dangerous and destabilizing actions, but Washington tried to prevent the situation from escalating.

He said China’s cessation of bilateral dialogue in eight key areas were steps that would punish the world.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a media briefing Friday that Blinken was spreading “misinformation”, adding: “We want to warn the United States: don’t act in haste, don’t create a bigger crisis”.

China has made no mention of a suspension of military talks at the highest levels, such as with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. While those calls aren’t common, officials have said they’re important in an emergency.

Japan’s defense ministry recently said five of the nine missiles fired into its territory have landed in its exclusive economic zone.

