Chinese smart meters could be a threat to power supplies in Britain, critics fear 

A quarter of a million smart meters, made by a company linked to the Chinese government, have been installed in British homes, raising fears that Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national electricity grid.

At least three major UK energy suppliers have signed agreements with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by a subsidiary of the state-owned China Electronics Corporation (CEC).

There are already 250,000 Kaifa meters in homes across the country, according to industry figures obtained by the Daily Mail.

But experts predict there could be more than three million by the end of the rollout.

It has led to accusations that money-guzzling energy companies are ignoring “a Trojan horse that could bring down the entire grid” because they buy cheaper meters.

Tory MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith, co-chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance for China, criticized ministers for their “complacency in assessing the risk of Chinese state-owned enterprises” and exposed Britain to “the security risk of an aggressive” Beijing.

How our supply could end at the touch of a button All smart meters in the UK are equipped with a remote control switch. This isn’t essential to their functioning, but utilities claim it saves them money if they don’t have to send a bailiff to lock up a house if it defaults on bills. But the measure has raised safety concerns. If the switches were used to turn off a significant portion of the meters in tandem, the nationwide grid would generate far more energy than was used. This would cause a power surge and damage substations, leaving entire cities without power.

It comes after the head of GCHQ warned that China’s plans for global technological dominance posed a “massive threat to all of us.”

Sir Jeremy Fleming said China wanted to create “customer economies and governments” by selling technology cheaply to other countries in order to exert influence.

The British government has ordered the removal of telecom equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei from the UK’s 5G network.

But Nick Hunn, a director at WiFore Consulting, who provided evidence for a parliamentary inquiry into smart meters, warned that Kaifa could pose a greater threat.

He said this was because all meters had a switch that can be used to turn off power remotely, potentially darkening homes and “destroying” the national grid.

Power suppliers say meter manufacturers can’t access this switch, but Mr Hunn said it shows “a terrifying lack of complacency when they think the system can’t be hacked,” adding: “It gives a loaded gun to China .’

The International Cyber ​​Policy Center has classified CEC as “very high risk” for its role as one of China’s leading military electronics manufacturers, while the US has blocked the use of Chinese smart meters.

But Octopus Energy applauded the installation of its 100,000th Kaifa meter this year, declaring it was “just the beginning” of a “great partnership.” Ovo Energy has ordered 38,000 Kaifa meters for 2022 alone, while Eon has signed a four-year deal with the Chinese company.

Multiple industry sources have told the Mail that Kaifa wins about 20 percent of contracts by undercutting European competitors by as much as 30 percent.

They believe Kaifa’s strategy is to use the UK market to gain credibility before it ‘drives up’ prices.

An Octopus spokesperson said Kaifa meters made up less than 4 percent of installations.

Both Energy UK and the government stressed that all smart meters used in Britain are subject to ‘robust security standards’.

Michael Wu, head of Kaifa UK, said the allegations were not a “fair reflection of our business” and the result of a “contrary political narrative”.